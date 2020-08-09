The Masked Singer’s Jackie O reveals present’s security satisfied her to go to COVID-stricken Melbourne

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson says she would not have travelled to coronavirus-stricken Melbourne to movie for The Masked Singer until the manufacturing was ‘excessive with their security.’

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph on Sunday, the Sydney-based radio host, 45, revealed she had spoken in size with Channel 10 about security measures forward of filming for the present.

Jackie defined: ‘For certain [I would have stayed in Sydney], there’s no method I’d need to threat my well being for a TV present.

‘I’ve had many conversations with Channel 10 about this as a result of I take that significantly and also you hear on the information about Victoria’s rising instances.’

Jackie, who resides in an condo in Melbourne throughout filming, additionally expressed her beliefs that individuals weren’t taking the virus significantly.

‘I do know individuals say the signs are gentle however I actually don’t need to get it as a result of I’ve heard there are issues which may stick with you for a really very long time,’ she stated.

The final weeks have seen COVID-19 instances spiral in Victoria, with Premier Daniel Andrew forcing the state again into lockdown, making masks necessary in public areas and imposing an 8pm curfew.

As a outcome, The Masked Singer’s producers have arrange ‘manufacturing bubble’ to maintain solid and crew protected from the lethal virus.

Jackie’s statements come simply days after she was caught on the set of The Masked Singer with no face masks.

Doing their bit: Channel 10 executives arrange a ‘manufacturing bubble’ in Melbourne to maintain The Masked Singer’s solid and crew protected from the lethal virus

Addressing the gaffe on her KIIS FM radio present, the star admitted she had made a mistake and felt ‘actually silly’ for forgetting her masks.

She stated she discovered it significantly embarrassing as a result of she had beforehand spoken of the significance of sporting masks and social distancing throughout the pandemic.

‘It’s my fault, I really feel actually silly,’ Jackie confessed.

The mother-of-one defined that she had been dashing from her resort to the set, and solely realised on the drive over that she’d forgotten her masks.

She stated: ‘I used to be coming from my resort room… and we’re at all times operating late with hair and make-up, after which we shortly packed every part up and we obtained within the automobile.

‘It’s solely a two-minute drive, and on my method I believed, “Oh my gosh, I’ve forgotten my masks.” No excuse [but] I obtained out of my automobile they usually gave me a masks.’

Jackie is at present in Melbourne filming season two of The Masked Singer with Dannii Minogue, Dave Hughes and new decide Urzila Carlson – who has changed American actress, Lindsay Lohan.

Season two of The Masked Singer was initially scheduled to start filming in July, nevertheless it was delayed due to the escalating pandemic.

The Masked Singer Australia will return to Channel 10 on August 10.