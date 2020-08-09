The Opposite of Subtle – The New York Times

MONDAY PUZZLE — A pal who’s a doctor as soon as used this puzzle’s theme as a solution to clarify the excellence between mere forgetfulness and true cognitive decline to me. Well, he didn’t really use the puzzle, clearly, however the topic of Lynn Lempel’s crossword was a useful analogy.

He mentioned that forgetting the place you set your KEYS was an indication of straightforward forgetfulness, and nothing to essentially fear about. If you checked out your KEYS and couldn’t bear in mind what they have been for or how they need to be used, nevertheless, that was indicative of a bigger downside and an indication that medical consideration was warranted.

I point out this to not deliver the room down, however as a result of I discovered it to be reassuring, at the least at this stage of my life. I hope it’s reassuring to a few of you as nicely.

Tricky Clues

44A. Remember the matching rule in crossword clues. If the clue comprises an initialism, the reply needs to be an initialism, so the “President after F.D.R.” was H.S.T., or Harry S. Truman.