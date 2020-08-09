The Opposite of Subtle – The New York Times

MONDAY PUZZLE — A pal who’s a doctor as soon as used this puzzle’s theme as a solution to clarify the excellence between mere forgetfulness and true cognitive decline to me. Well, he didn’t really use the puzzle, clearly, however the topic of Lynn Lempel’s crossword was a useful analogy.
He mentioned that forgetting the place you set your KEYS was an indication of straightforward forgetfulness, and nothing to essentially fear about. If you checked out your KEYS and couldn’t bear in mind what they have been for or how they need to be used, nevertheless, that was indicative of a bigger downside and an indication that medical consideration was warranted.
I point out this to not deliver the room down, however as a result of I discovered it to be reassuring, at the least at this stage of my life. I hope it’s reassuring to a few of you as nicely.
Tricky Clues
44A. Remember the matching rule in crossword clues. If the clue comprises an initialism, the reply needs to be an initialism, so the “President after F.D.R.” was H.S.T., or Harry S. Truman.
48A. The tv character Hannah Montana was performed by Miley CYRUS.
13D. The plural HOUNDS has not been within the New York Times Crossword since 1974, and I, for one, am glad that Ms. Lempel has launched them once more.
Today’s Theme
Ms. Lempel gives us 4 theme entries whose first phrases will be related to the phrase KEYS (56D). For instance, at 16A, the reply to the clue “Designation on many a driver’s license” is ORGAN DONOR, and also you play an ORGAN by hitting the KEYS. Similarly, the “Launch vehicle for many NASA missions” (45A) is an ATLAS ROCKET, and the maps in an ATLAS are described by their KEYS.
If you’re a comparatively new solver, please word that every base theme entry has a distinct which means from its KEY-related one. That’s a sublime contact.
Constructor Note
Not a complete lot to say about this puzzle — it’s a fairly frequent theme kind. I believe what elevates it considerably is the lost-and-found ingredient, which got here to me solely after beginning the grid.
True story: Just final weekend, my husband and I have been leaving the home once we each noticed that our entrance door keys have been lacking from our key chains. We primarily undergo the storage, not the entrance door, however nonetheless … We seemed within the apparent locations to no avail. For months we’d procrastinated about making an additional key, and now we didn’t even have one.
Would we’d like a locksmith to return put in a brand new lock? Well, evidently, I discovered each keys. And then this puzzle pops up. Very well timed.
