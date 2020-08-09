The shocking real-life age variations between well-liked TV pairs

Bianca Lawson, who performed Maya on “Pretty Little Liars,” was truly eight years older than her on-screen love curiosity, Shay Mitchell.
Although they performed characters who had been the identical age, Bianca Lawson and Shay Mitchell weren’t.
Mitchell, who performed Emily, was 23 when the ABC Family collection premiered, and Lawson, who performed Maya, was 31.
Matthew Morrison was just a few years older than Cory Monteith when he performed his trainer on “Glee.”
When Fox’s “Glee” premiered in 2009, Matthew Morrison was 30 years previous. His character, Mckinley High’s Spanish trainer and glee-club chief Will Schuester, was presumably a bit older than the teenage glee-club members.
However, lots of the college students had been portrayed by 20-something actors.
When the collection premiered, the late actor Cory Monteith, who performed Finn, was 27 years previous — solely three years youthful than his on-screen trainer.
Despite taking part in siblings who had been shut in age on “Hannah Montana,” Miley Cyrus and Jason Earles are literally 15 years aside.
When “Hannah Montana” first aired on the Disney Channel in 2006, Jason Earles, who performed Miley’s teenage brother Jackson, was truly 28 years previous.
In comparability, Miley Cyrus was 13 initially of the present.
The actors who performed Angela and Shawn on “Boy Meets World” are 10 years aside.
When Trina McGee joined the solid on season 5 of ABC’s “Boy Meets World” as Angela, she was 28 years previous.
Rider Strong, who performed Shawn, was solely 17-turning-18 on the time, making him a decade her junior.
Elizabeth Rodriguez is just two years older than the actress who performed her daughter on “Orange Is the New Black.”
On Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black,” actress Elizabeth Rodriguez performed Aleida Diaz. Dayanara Diaz, her on-screen daughter, was performed by Dascha Polanco.
In actual life, the actresses are solely two years aside in age. Rodriguez was born in 1980 and Polanco was born in 1982.
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are 5 years aside, and Kunis was simply 14 years previous when she auditioned for “That ’70s Show.”
Unlike the opposite pairs on this checklist, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher aren’t terribly far aside in age. Perhaps essentially the most shocking factor is how younger Kunis was initially of Fox’s “That ’70s Show.”
The actress was 14 years previous when she auditioned for and began taking part in Jackie.
In comparability, Kutcher was 19-turning-20 and was very shut in age to the remainder of the main good friend group.
Bea Arthur was truly a yr older than her on-screen mom on “The Golden Girls.”
Despite taking part in Dorothy’s mother on the NBC collection, actress Estelle Getty was truly youthful than Bea Arthur.
At the time the present premiered, Arthur was 63 and Getty was 62.
Even although they performed characters who had been the identical age on “Gilmore Girls,” Keiko Agena and Alexis Bledel are eight years aside.
Throughout the CW collection, Rory and Lane had been thick as thieves and supported each other via numerous phases. On the present, they had been the identical age, however in actual life, they’ve fairly an age hole.
Alexis Bledel was 19 when “Gilmore Girls” premiered and Keiko Agena was 27, despite the fact that they had been each taking part in younger youngsters.
Tim Rozon is just 5 years youthful than Jennifer Robertson, who performed his mother on “Schitt’s Creek.”
On Pop’s hit comedy collection “Schitt’s Creek,” Jennifer Robertson performed Jocelyn and Tim Rozon performed Mutt.
Although the characters are mom and son on the present, Robertson is definitely solely 5 years older than her costar in actual life.
Sarah Michelle Gellar is 15 years youthful than the actor who performed Spike on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”
Although The WB’s “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” by no means explicitly said how previous Spike was, it appeared like he was turned and have become immortal in his 20s. If that is the case, his character wasn’t a lot older than Buffy herself.
However, the actor who performed Spike, James Marsters, was truly 35 years previous when he began on the present — 15 years older than Sarah Michelle Gellar, who performed Buffy.
Evangeline Lilly, who performed Kate on “Lost,” was no less than 10 years youthful than each of her character’s foremost love pursuits.
Not lengthy after ABC’s “Lost” premiered in 2004, followers had been already gripped by the love triangle between Sawyer, Jack, and Kate.
On the collection, it appeared that Kate was round seven or eight years youthful than each Sawyer and Jack, nonetheless in actuality the actress who performed her was even youthful than that.
At the beginning of the present, Evangeline Lilly, who performed Kate, was 25. Matthew Fox, who performed Jack, was 38 and Josh Holloway, who performed Sawyer, was 35.
The actors who performed Abraham and Rosita on “The Walking Dead” have a fair larger age hole than their characters.
It’s made obvious on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” that love pursuits Abraham and Rosita have an age distinction of round 20 years. However, the actors who performed them are even additional aside in age.
When the characters had been launched on season 4, Christian Serratos was 23 and her costar Michael Cudlitz was 48.
Leonard and Penny from “The Big Bang Theory” are a lot nearer in age than the actors who portrayed them.
For a lot of CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory,” followers awaited the destiny of the romance between Leonard (performed by Johnny Galecki) and Penny (performed by Kaley Cuoco).
Although the present depicts the 2 as being pretty shut in age, the actors who play them are literally a bit over 10 years aside.
Galecki was born in 1975 and Cuoco was born in 1985.
Ben McKenzie was in his mid-20s when he starred alongside 17-year-old Mischa Barton on “The OC.”
After the Fox teen drama “The OC” premiered in 2003, it rapidly grew to become a success, as did the romance between two of its lead characters, Marissa and Ryan, performed by Mischa Barton and Ben McKenzie.
Although the primary characters had been throughout the identical age within the collection, the actors who performed them weren’t all teenagers.
Barton was 17 when the present premiered and McKenzie was 24, which is not the most surprising age hole on the checklist, although McKenzie was nonetheless taking part in a teen when he was practically 30 years previous on the finish of the present.
