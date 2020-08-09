The shocking real-life age variations between well-liked TV pairs

Bianca Lawson, who performed Maya on “Pretty Little Liars,” was truly eight years older than her on-screen love curiosity, Shay Mitchell.





Bianca Lawson and Shay Mitchell on “Pretty Little Liars.”



ABC Family/Freeform







Although they performed characters who had been the identical age, Bianca Lawson and Shay Mitchell weren’t.

Mitchell, who performed Emily, was 23 when the ABC Family collection premiered, and Lawson, who performed Maya, was 31.