These Celebrities Reject Their Sex Symbol Status

What could also be thought to be a prestigious and highly-coveted title to some folks has been denied and seen as nothing however a supply of discomfort by these in style stars.

The trophies at such awards-giving occasions because the Academy Awards, Emmy Awards and Grammy Awards will not be the one nice honor that celebrities can earn with their exhausting works and recognition within the present enterprise. With public consensus, a star could be named a intercourse image that may undoubtedly enhance one’s advertising and marketing high quality.

Of course, there needs to be some factors that make an individual be thought of worthy sufficient for the title. Whether it’s somebody’s bodily look, mind-blowing works or unexplainable appeal, it has be to be authorised by majority of the followers to be sexually enticing.

But in some instances, these fortunate celebrities who’ve been seen as intercourse icons strongly disagreed with the mass opinion. Not solely they’re too humble to acknowledge they’re intercourse symbols, however generally additionally they discover the standing uncomfortable.

Respecting their requests to be seen in a special mild, right here’s numerous celebrities who’ve rejected the notion of being a intercourse image and why they don’t prefer it.

1. Leonardo DiCaprio WENN The world success of “Titanic” and his scorching intercourse scene with Kate Winslet within the film earned Leonardo DiCaprio the standing as a intercourse image since late 1990s. But he by no means wished it. Years later, when he noticed Zac Efron grew to change into a heartthrob, the Oscar-winning actor was greater than keen to go the torch to the youthful star. “I look at young Zac Efron and think ‘Go get it pal, leave me in peace,’ ” the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star instructed Fox News in 2008. “I was never happy with the teen idol tag at all – never wanted to be a sex symbol or all that stuff – it was the work that appealed to me. Really nothing else.”

2. Helen Mirren WENN With her appearing profession that has spanned greater than 5 many years, Dame Helen Mirren isn’t solely revered within the business, however can be known as a intercourse image. Instead of being blown away with the title, the 75-year-old actress stated she didn’t agree that she’s a bombshell, however as she grows older she now not cares about how folks label her both. She instructed Woman journal in May of this 12 months, “I don’t agree that I’m a sex symbol. The great thing about getting older is that you get over all that. You tend to think, ‘Sex symbol? What the f**k does that mean?’ ” Admitting it’s “great and I’m not knocking it,” she famous, “It’s a fabulous part of life – but it’s only a part, it’s not everything. So I’ll take it, I’m not going to argue with it. But I’m not going to pay attention either.”

3. Paul Hollywood WENN Some ladies regard males who’re skillful within the kitchen are horny and that’s maybe how Paul Hollywood earned his title. The English chef doesn’t need to pose sexily or is featured in a scorching scene, however he can set the heartbeat racing every time he makes look on baking competitors present “The Great British Bake Off“. But the 54-year-old chef strongly disagreed with this opinion. “I’m no sex symbol, you should see me in the morning,” he argued when requested about what it’s prefer to be one. Admitting that he will get no less than one marriage proposal per week as a consequence of his recognition, the one-time divorcee defined how folks’s consideration to him generally makes him really feel uncomfortable, “It’s very flattering – but I’m just a normal fat bloke from the north. I find it embarrassing just going to a swimming pool, because I get stared at.”

4. Christian Bale WENN With his deep voice and powerful jawbone that made him an ideal match for the Batman position in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy, Christian Bale undoubtedly deserved the intercourse image sash. But “The Dark Knight Rises” didn’t appear to be impressed in any respect with the standing. “Who isn’t one these days?” he scoffed on the query about his then-newly-cemented “pin-up” standing in 2008. Suggesting that there’s no worth in any way within the standing, he cynically added, “All you have to do is stand on this side of the red carpet and you’re called a sex symbol. There’s no more to it than that.”

5. Clive Owen WENN Clive Owen first rose to prominence by way of his lead position on British TV collection “Chancer” and that very same work earned him the title as a intercourse image. Despite the so many alternatives which have come to him since his rise in recognition, the 55-year-old actor didn’t suppose the standing is one thing to be pleased about. “I don’t know about that,” he stated in a 2019 interview when requested about being a intercourse icon. “Honestly, I think you’re a weird actor and a weird person if you ever really look at yourself in that way,” he defined. Believing that it comes naturally to “anybody who has a lead part in a television show,” he added that the period has been lengthy over to him, “They’re gonna get attention, they just are. It happened to me. It was a long time ago.”

6. George Clooney WENN Smart and being blessed with good genes each on display screen and in actual life, George Clooney has been named a intercourse image since his “ER” fame. So sturdy his appeal is that he ranked No. 1 on TV Guide’s “50 Sexiest Stars of All Time” in 2005 and was named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive not simply as soon as, however two occasions. But after years of probably benefiting from the title, the 59-year-old actor wished to eliminate his intercourse image picture by giving up romantic roles. “The guys who survive for years in this business find a way to get out of that box,” he stated in 2005. “The master of it all is Paul Newman. I’d like to change like he has,” he continued, “I don’t want to be 60 and doing love scenes with 35-year-old actresses.”

7. Jessica Alba WENN With sultry roles in “Dark Angel“, “Sin City” and “Into the Blue“, Jessica Alba quickly became one of sex icons in Hollywood, but she was too young and too innocent to enjoy it. In a 2016 interview with InStyle, she admitted that she was far less thrilled about the physical accolades she garnered as a starlet. “My sexuality made me very uncomfortable,” she instructed the journal. The Honest Company creator, who was as soon as named PEOPLE’s most stunning and ranked No. 1 on Maxim’s Hot 100 checklist recalled, “I remember my first Maxim shoot, they were telling me to pose a certain way, and I was like, ‘Agh! I’m 19. I’m a virgin. I don’t even know how to do that.’ It was so awkward.”

8. Harry Styles WENN Rising to fame as a member of One Direction, Harry Styles shed his picture as a nice-looking younger boybander to change into a scorching and mysterious man when he began his solo profession in mid-2010s. But being a intercourse image was apparently not what the Redditch-born star tried to realize with this alteration of favor. Finding it “so uncomfortable,” the 26-year-old singer shared throughout an look on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music’s Beats 1, “Honestly, I’d say I try and think about it as little as possible, because it’s a very strange, dynamic thing.” The “Falling” crooner went on explaining why he disliked it, “It’s also like a weird thing to think of about yourself. I guess the thing with like sex, in general, is like, it used to feel so much more taboo for me.”

9. Rihanna WENN Unlike Harry Styles, Rihanna noticed two completely different sides to being known as horny. “Every time I hear that it’s definitely flattering, but also uncomfortable,” she instructed News of the World’s Fabulous journal in 2011 concerning the standing. She famous although, “That’s not a priority on my list – being a sex symbol or being overly sexy. I’m just a normal woman. I don’t really focus on being a sex symbol.” Hoping that individuals would decide her based mostly on her persona greater than her bodily look, the singer-turned-entrepreneur added, “I think what my fans enjoy about me are my flaws and imperfections. The fact that I’m rebellious and do things my way motivates them to be individuals. That’s all I care about, you know, people being themselves and living life to the fullest.”

10. Ryan Reynolds WENN Ryan Reynolds could also be assured sufficient to indicate off his buffed physique in his movies, however he’s embarrassed to be known as a intercourse icon. In truth, the Canadian hunk, who has been fortunately married to Blake Lively since 2012, discovered it humiliating to strip down for the digital camera within the hit romantic film “The Proposal” (2009). “If you take any of that seriously, you need to be euthanized, ASAP,” he instructed Entertainment Weekly about how he sees his intercourse image standing. “There are moments when you can use that your advantage. But it’s really embarrassing. I think I fear more than anything just sounding like a complete a**hole when I have to answer that question.”