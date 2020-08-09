These Selena Gomez-Demi Lovato Throwbacks Will Make ’00s Disney Fans Miss Their Friendship

July 2020 proved that, for youthful millennials who grew up watching the Disney Channel, their former teen idols are all grown up. Joe Jonas welcomed his first baby, Demi Lovato bought engaged, and Selena Gomez turned 28. The latter two occasions even occurred on the identical day, although neither publicly congratulated the opposite.

That’s as a result of Lovato and Gomez, as soon as self-proclaimed finest pals, are not shut the best way they as soon as have been. But the web is filled with nostalgic photos and movies of the previous friends. Here are just some of them.

‘Barney & Friends’

Lovato and Gomez first met as kids in 1999. They starred on the PBS child’s collection Barney & Friends, the place Lovato was referred to as Angela and Gomez as Gianna. The actors remained on the present by means of 2004. Years later, Lovato informed People that Gomez was her “favorite” straight away, calling her her “best friend.”

On Gomez’s 28th birthday, Texas radio host DJ Billy the Kidd shared a photograph of Lovato and Gomez once they have been “about 11” and met singer Ashlee Simpson. He wrote, “Selena and Demi WERE SO HAPPY and fangirling so hard. It was the cutest. Little did they know in a matter of a few years THEY would be the ones selling out arenas and millions of people would be fangirling over THEM!”

Disney Channel days

After Barney & Friends, Gomez left for Los Angeles, the place she started engaged on the Disney Channel. Lovato quickly adopted, and in addition turned a fixture on the community. Though they principally starred of their separate exhibits, there was some overlap, with Gomez showing in an episode of Lovato’s collection Sonny with a Chance as herself.

They additionally starred in a Disney Channel Original Movie, Princess Protection Program, collectively. During this time, Lovato and Gomez appeared nearer than ever earlier than. In addition to doing press (by which they gushed about their friendship) and performing collectively on display, they made their very own YouTube movies, depicting their lives off set.

Ongoing friendship

Demi Lovato (L) and Selena Gomez arrive on the 2011 Teen Choice Awards on August 7, 2011 in Universal City, California. | Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The preliminary fall out from their friendship got here shortly earlier than Lovato left the Disney Channel when rumors unfold that Gomez had grown nearer to Taylor Swift. They have been seen collectively in 2011, and Lovato tweeted about them going out to dinner collectively. This has continued on and off all through the years.

While each have been requested about their friendship, they have a tendency to let their social media interactions do the speaking. In 2013, Gomez shared Instagram posts with Lovato: One of a FaceTime (Swift was additionally concerned right here) and one which she captioned, “It’s just the evidence of forever. No matter what.”

But that hasn’t precisely been the case. In 2017, they reunited on the InType Awards, however that’s the final time they have been seen in the identical place. In 2020, Lovato informed Harper’s Bazaar that they’re “no longer friends.” Unless a big shift comes round once more, followers might solely have these outdated photographs and clips to remind them of what as soon as was.