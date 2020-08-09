This Major Celebrity Is A Huge Fan Of RHOP Karen Huger



Getty Karen Huger in 2017

It seems just like the “Grande Dame” Karen Huger of the Real Housewives of Potomac has a brand new fan…and it’s Rihanna!

According to Page Six, Rihanna popped into Huger’s Instagram stay on August 5 to point out her assist. Rihanna, who commented as her Instagram deal with, @badgalriri, wrote, “Proud of you Karen,” in the course of the stay session. Huger took discover to Rihanna’s consideration, reposting a screenshot of the Page Six story on her Instagram web page with the caption, “So fun.”

On Twitter, Huger additionally Tweeted about Rihanna’s assist, writing, “The energy of sisterhood actually lifting and constructing each other is actually UNSTOPPABLE thanks @rihanna #rhop @BravoTV“

Rihanna Is A Big Real Housewives Fan

Given her feedback on Huger’s Instagram stay, it seems like Rihanna is a giant fan of Bravo and The Real Housewives franchises. In a May 2018 interview with The Los Angeles Times, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards revealed that Rihanna was a giant fan of her franchise.

“One of my favorite stories is my daughter was at a karaoke place and someone came in and there’s like a commotion, like a big entourage,” Richards instructed The Los Angeles Times, “She turned around and was talking to her friends and then she felt a tap on her shoulder and she turned around and it was Rihanna. And Rihanna goes, ‘Oh my God, I’m obsessed with you.’ And my daughter started to cry and she goes, ‘I’m so confused, what’s happening?’”

Real Housewives of New York member Leah McSweeney additionally has a connection to Rihanna, in accordance with Bravo. “One of my most memorable New York City nights had to have been when I went to a Met Gala after party,” McSweeney instructed Bravo in February, “I got introduced to Rihanna and she thought she knew me already — and she gave me a huge hug and was like, ‘I know you!’ and I was like, ‘Actually, you don’t know me. But, you wear my clothing line. You wear my brand, and thank you for that.’”

McSweeney continued, “She was like, ‘You’re the girl that does that brand?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah!’ She was like, ‘Oh my god, come here!’ [She] gave me a huge hug again and she was just so cool. That’s definitely one of my best New York nights.”

Rihanna Also Loves Other Shows On The Bravo Network

In 2015, Rihanna additionally revealed that she was an enormous fan of Bravo’s Shahs of Sunset. One of the present’s stars, Reza Farahan, bumped into Rihanna on the gymnasium, and instructed Bravo all in regards to the encounter. “She said, ‘I don’t want to be ‘that’ person at the gym, but you’re crazy…love your show,” Farahan instructed Bravo in 2015, “Her trainer then sat her down on the rowing machine next to me and apparently she was trying to keep up with me.”

Farahan continued, “She couldn’t have been any nicer! She’s very respectful, polite and just as beautiful at the gym working out, as she is one her magazine spreads. Although I just thanked her very politely, as my fat ass was totally out of breath…I was rowing like my life depended on it, but I was doing cartwheels on the inside!”

Farahan additionally Tweeted about his expertise with the star, writing, “This going 2 sound unbelievable, however was simply figuring out w/my coach & @rihanna interrupted me to provide me & #Shahs a praise @Bravotv“

This going 2 sound unbelievable, however was simply figuring out w/my coach & @rihanna interrupted me to provide me & #Shahs a praise @Bravotv — Reza Farahan (@RezaFarahan) January 21, 2015

READ NEXT: Candiace Dillard Just Announced a Major Change In Her Life