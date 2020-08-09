TikTok Users Exposed Kendall Jenner’s Secret for Getting a Table at Fully Booked Restaurants

Celebrities don’t all the time eat on the identical locations as common folks. Many followers are most likely conscious that there are a variety of unique eating places that celebrities like to frequent. Of course, it may possibly typically be laborious to make reservations at these spots as they’re usually absolutely booked. However, some TikTok customers have found just a few suggestions and tips that Kendall Jenner reportedly makes use of to bypass these restrictions.

Fans found that merely utilizing Kendall Jenner’s title can get them a reservation at absolutely booked eating places

Back in May, a TikTok person named @nnsummerfield posted a video that went viral on the platform. “That time we got a reservation at one of LA’s most exclusive restaurants on a Saturday night by pretending to be Kendall Jenner,” the caption mentioned.

In the video, a woman might be seen speaking on the telephone to, presumably, somebody from the restaurant. She mentioned, “Hi I’d like to make a reservation for 7:30 for two.”

The hostess from the restaurant responded and knowledgeable her that they had been “booked for the entire evening.”

However, when the woman mentioned, “It’s for Kendall Jenner,” the hostess paused earlier than asking, “How many people?”

Many people within the feedback had been impressed, although in addition they puzzled whether or not the restaurant needed to cancel anybody else’s reservation so as to make room for “Kendall Jenner.”

Another TikTok person discovered some eating places require a password to order beneath ‘Kendall Jenner’

Kendall Jenner | Gisela Schober/WireImage

The video posted by @nnsummerfield rapidly made its method round TikTok in addition to different social media websites. Perhaps unsurprisingly, in late July, one other person tried the trick solely to run right into a roadblock.

User @lmalikk allegedly referred to as the favored Japanese restaurant Nobu, which is a hotspot among the many wealthy and well-known, asking for a “table for 2.”

When the restaurant hostess advised her there would solely be a desk obtainable at “either 6 or 6:30,” @lmalikk determined to tug the “Kendall Jenner” card.

“OK, um, it’s for Kendall Jenner,” she mentioned.

The hostess rapidly responded, “OK, can I get the password, please?”

User @lmalikk captioned the video with, “Too many ppl tried this trend that Kendall Jenner put a password Nobu,” however plainly Nobu already had the password for some time now. In the remark part of @nnsummerfield’s video, she advised somebody again in May, “When we called Nobu, they asked for a keyword. But Catch [another restaurant] didn’t.”

Kendall Jenner reportedly has a adverse repute with some restaurant workers

Although it isn’t too stunning that eating places wish to accommodate celebrities and high-profile patrons, there are rumors that not each restaurant workers is raring to attend on Jenner herself.

In mid-July, TikTok person @juliacarolann posted two movies score celebrities she encountered as a waitress in New York City. In one video, she gave Jenner four out of 10.

“She used to come in all the time and was pretty cold toward staff,” @juliacarolann mentioned. “She also usually has someone speak for her and doesn’t speak directly toward staff.”

However, the TikTok person additionally needed to “give her the benefit of the doubt” and chalk that habits as much as Jenner being shy.