Tom Hanks Geppetto stay motion Pinocchio Selena Gomez cooking HBO

The singer and actor will be taught the fundamentals of cooking with socially distanced instruction from 11 grasp cooks

LOS ANGELES — A TV-staple is coming to finish, which new Disney movie Tom Hanks may play an enormous function in very quickly, and Selena Gomez is studying one thing new in the course of the pandemic. These are the highest headlines round Hollywood.

It’s the tip of an “E!”-ra.

After nearly-30 years on air, NBCUniversal has cancelled three of their main leisure information packages on the entertainment-focused cable community.





“E! News,” “Pop of the Morning,” and Jason Kennedy’s “In the Room” had been the lastest cuts in a sequence of current adjustments from NBCU because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“E! News” debuted in 1991 and has seen a number of adjustments over time, together with housing main hosts like Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest.

Current “E! News” co-host Lilliana Vazquez broke her silence on Instagram, writing “Thankful for this unimaginable journey and I’ll miss this workforce and crew past perception… sure, occasion the 4am name time.”

NBCUniversal only recently launched their free streaming platform, Peacock, final month, and in keeping with Deadline, the corporate is working to closely restructure transfer in the direction of streaming within the coming months.





Jiminy Cricket, a live-action “Pinocchio” is on the best way.

The iconic Disney movie from the 1940s is reportedly being remade with filmmaker Robert Zemeckis on the helm. Early stories additionally point out that Tom Hanks is “pulling some strings” to get in on the venture.

Hanks is in talks to play “Pinocchio” creator and wood-carver, Geppetto.

Disney Eyeing Tom Hanks To Play Geppetto In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Pinocchio’ https://t.co/AbcJCbICae pic.twitter.com/KMcxqrPtDG — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 5, 2020

The “Forrest Gump” actor was reportedly within the movie a number of years in the past when Paul King was set to direct, however after studying the brand-new script, Hanks is now trying extra significantly at “carving” out a while for the function.

Talks are early, however many are hoping that Zemeckis can puppeteer him into the half for good.

And Selena Gomez is “cooking up” one thing new.

The singer and actor has used the COVID-19 pandemic to remain at dwelling and discover ways to prepare dinner.

The “Can’t Keep My Hands to Myself” singer has a brand new cooking present with HBO Max, and Gomez is concentrated on studying the fundamentals of creating meals.

Who’s hungry? ❤ this tweet to obtain a reminder from @HBOmax to observe my new present #SelenaAndChef premiering on 8/13!@maxpop pic.twitter.com/3lYEmUt6b1 — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 5, 2020

The present launches August 13 and can characteristic 10-plus cooks instructing her find out how to be a beast within the kitchen.