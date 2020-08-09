Tom Holland’s Girlfriend Nadia Parkes Makes Their Dating Instagram Official

Tom Holland is now not protecting his love life wholly non-public. The Spider-Man actor shared a shot of his girlfriend, actress Nadia Parkes, taking part in golf with him. At the identical time, she posted a shot of him on the inexperienced on her personal Instagram—the primary time Holland has ever appeared on Parkes’ social media.

The submit makes them mutually Instagram official. Holland shared his first (captionless) photograph of Parkes on his IG again in late July.

But right now, that they had captions on each their photos. Holland cheekily captioned his submit, “How gorgeous…. are these golf golf equipment.”

And Parkes captioned hers, “If you’ll be able to’t beat em, be a part of em.”

Parkes and Holland had been first reported to be relationship in late May.

A supply informed The Daily Mail then that Parkes was staying with Holland, his brother, and a pal at their London flat. “It was early days for Tom and Nadia when the lockdown was introduced in London,” the supply defined. “They made the choice to isolate collectively, and issues have been going nice between them. Tom has informed family and friends they’re in an official relationship and dwelling collectively so quickly into their romance has solely made them stronger.”

The outlet reported that Parkes’ pal Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas had been believed to have launched Parkes and Holland.

Holland beforehand made some extent to maintain his love life largely off social media. He informed ELLE in July 2019 that he was single then however is “definitely a relationship person. I’m not the fleeting type at all; it’s not my way of life.”

Holland has been linked earlier than to Zendaya and childhood pal Olivia Bolton. Zendaya and Holland, Spider-Man co-stars, maintained they had been solely mates regardless of studies in any other case.

