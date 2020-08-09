TV greatest bets with Selena Gomez, Rob Schneider, collection finales of ‘Greenleaf,’ ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

MONDAY

“Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new collection) — Four Netflix sitcoms merge for a contest: “Mr. Iglesias,”‘”The Big Show Show,” “Family Reunion” and “Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love.”

“The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever!” 8 p.m. ABC — Jason Mesnick, the first single parent ever to be the Bachelor or Bachelorette.

“The Titan Games” 8 p.m. NBC (second season finale) — Six elite Titans return for the final rounds of competition.

“I May Destroy You” 9 p.m. HBO — After Simon inadvertently drops a bomb on Arabella, she heads to her mom’s birthday dinner, the place painful, long-forgotten reminiscences bubble to the floor.

“Shaqattack” 9 p.m. Discovery — Shaq is on a mission to find out which shark has the right predatory assault. With his buddies, Dude Perfect and Mark Rober, Shaq places varied species to the check to uncover probably the most mind-blowing looking methods.

“Jaws Awakens” 10 p.m. Discovery — Chris Fallows joins Jeff Kurr and Dickie Chivell to seek for the most important male nice white shark on this planet.

TUESDAY

“Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids” 3:01 a.m. Netflix – Aging son. Devoted husband. Confused dad. In actual life, Rob performs many roles — and has the wit and knowledge to show it.

“America’s Got Talent” eight p.m. NBC – The first “remote” dwell present. .

“Greenleaf” 9 p.m. OWN (collection finale) – The Greenleaf saga involves an finish however a by-product is now within the works.

“Hard Knocks: Los Angeles” 10 p.m. HBO (15th season debut) – An all-access have a look at the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers as they put together for his or her first season at SoFi Stadium.

WEDNESDAY

“America’s Got Talent” eight p.m. NBC — First outcomes present of the season.

“Catfish: The TV Show” eight p.m. MTV — The pandemic will not be slowing Nev and Kamie down as they set out just about to assist Kristen discover the lady she loves.

“United We Fall” eight p.m. ABC —Bill and Jo take their niece Marta in after she clashes along with her father, Chuy.

“Adam Devine’s Secret Shark Lair” 9 p.m. Discovery — Adam Devine and a workforce of specialists discovered a secret shark lair that could be the world’s largest gathering of tiger sharks.

“Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn” 9 p.m. HBO — A have a look at Yusuf Hawkins, a black teenager who was murdered in 1989 by a gaggle of younger white males in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” 9 p.m. ABC (collection finale) — Two hours to shut the store on a collection that lasted 136 episodes.

“World of Dance.” 9:01 p.m. NBC (fourth season finale) — The prime 4 acts take the stage for the final time.

THURSDAY

“Five Bedrooms” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new collection) — Five singles meet at, of all locations, the singles’ desk at a marriage. After a number of bottles of champagne, they resolve to pitch in and purchase a home collectively.

“Selena + Chef” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new collection) — Selena Gomez navigates unfamiliar territory: making scrumptious meals whereas caught at house in quarantine.

“Coronavirus & the Classroom” 9 p.m. NBC — A have a look at the quandary of educating kids within the age of COVID-19 and no vaccine.

“Don’t” 9 p.m. ABC (first season finale) — Don’t miss Graham, Nathan, Leita and Reagan do their greatest to win $100,000 by competing in a collection a challenges.

“Alone” 10 p.m. History — As temperatures plummet, the remaining individuals battle to acquire meals.

“To Tell the Truth” 10 p.m. ABC — Mike Tyson, Deon Cole, Rumer Willis, Jenna Fischer.

FRIDAY

“Boys State” 3:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — A revealing immersion right into a week-long annual program during which a thousand Texas highschool seniors collect for an elaborate mock train: constructing their very own state authorities.

“The Great Heist” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — What does a thief do when he’s drowning in debt? Plan the most important financial institution heist in his nation’s historical past.

“Teenage Bounty Hunters” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new collection) — First loves. Country golf equipment. Lacrosse apply. Bounty looking? It’s a typical day for teenage twins main a badass double life.

“Alien Sharks: First Contact” eight p.m. Discovery — Mysterious and weird alien sharks lurk far beneath the waves in remarkably deep waters the place researchers attempt to make first contact.

“Tiger Shark King” 9 p.m. 10 p.m. Discovery —In the Caribbean, a deep-sea digital camera captured footage of a 14-foot tiger shark struggling an assault by a big, unseen beast.

WEEKEND

“Beware of Mom” eight p.m. Saturday Lifetime — When a brand new household strikes into their cul-de-sac, teenager Kylie shortly makes buddies with the household’s daughter, Jessie, whose mom Anna lets the ladies keep up late, takes them on adventurous outings, will get them into rocking nightclubs and hosts highschool events at her home. But because the adventures develop extra wild and harmful, Kylie’s mom Tamya grows frightened and issues quickly spiral uncontrolled as Anna tries to steal Kylie away from her household by any means crucial.

“Sharks Gone Wild 3” 10 p.m. Saturday Discovery — Everything from viral movies and information tales to the newest in cutting-edge shark science is reviewed.

“Psycho Sister in Law″ 8 p.m. Sunday Lifetime — Follows a devious woman named Zara, the half-sister of Nick Downes, who is soon expecting his first child. After the death of their father, Zara wreaks havoc on her half-brother’s family after she moves in with him and his wife. Will the young couple realize Zara’s intentions before its too late?

“P-Valley” eight p.m. Sunday Starz — All all through the Pynk, stunning new bonds are shaped as everybody fights to safe their bag and their future. Andre faces pushback on his take care of the warring Kyle brothers.

“Lovecraft Country” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO (new collection) — Veteran and pulp-fiction aficionado Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) travels from the Jim Crow South to his South Side of Chicago hometown in quest of his lacking father Montrose (Michael Kenneth Williams).

“The Chi” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Ronnie is praised by his church neighborhood, whereas others received’t let him neglect his errors.

“Yellowstone” 9 p.m. Sunday Paramount — Jamie confronts his previous. Rip approaches Kayce about an previous drawback. The bunkhouse seems to be to defend two of their very own.

“United Shades of America” 10 p.m. Sunday CNN — A have a look at the thought of slavery reparations.