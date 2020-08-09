TV Guy: Tyson vs. Jaws

By Kevin McDonough

The wrestler fixation of popular culture continues. Not solely does Dwayne Johnson star in hit motion pictures, host “The Titan Games” (Eight p.m. Sunday, NBC, r, TV-PG) and have an HBO comedy below his belt, he is now a part of a gaggle of traders that simply bought the XFL. It’s like an episode of “Ballers” coming true.

Mike Tyson has come a great distance since his position within the absurd Adult Swim sequence “Mike Tyson Mysteries.” Now he is the tattooed face of Discovery’s “Shark Week,” with “Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef” (9 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG), the second occasion of every week of prime-time documentaries about deep-water killers.

Tyson is not the one acquainted face to mug for the waterproof cameras throughout 20 hours of shark-related fare. On Monday, “ShaqAttack” pairs NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal with YouTube stars Dude Perfect and Mark Rober to find out which killer fish has the fiercest assault.

On Tuesday, “Will Smith: Off the Deep End” includes a sure former “Fresh Prince” in shark-infested waters. On Thursday, Snoop Dogg seems in “Sharkadelic Summer,” a look at some latest shark invasions within the least possible places, in addition to a few of the weirdest shark assaults caught on tape. For the second summer time in a row, Adam Devine (“Pitch Perfect,” “Modern Family”) tags alongside. On Wednesday, he hosts “Adam Devine’s Secret Shark Lair.”

For each celeb stunt occasion, there shall be many unique documentaries targeted on marine science. But there isn’t any taking a chew out of community promotion. “Shark Week” wraps up subsequent Sunday with “Naked & Afraid of Sharks 2.”

Shark Week has been round since 1988, making it older than a few of its followers and probably the most sturdy gimmicks in cable historical past. It has impressed copycats. National Geographic has been airing shark-related programming for a while, and the streaming service Shout Factory will characteristic “Killer Fish Week” from Sunday by way of August 15. As radio star Fred Allen acidly noticed, “Imitation is the sincerest type of tv.”

— Speaking of tv and imitation, there’s nothing extra sturdy than the odd-couple buddy-cop drama. Look for Eve Myles (“Broadchurch,” “Keeping Faith”) within the new six-episode U.Okay. import “We Hunt Together” (10 p.m. Sunday, Showtime, TV-MA). She’s hard-boiled detective Lola Franks, reluctantly partnered with the professorial Jackson Reid (Babou Ceesay).

Like all TV cops, she resents him as a result of he is her boss and he is from the U.Okay. equal of inner affairs. She sees him as a cop who busts cops. But she actually resents him as a result of he is so even-keeled and philosophical about issues. Not to offer an excessive amount of away, however each are hiding private baggage.

The title refers to each the detectives and their prey, Freddy Lane (Hermione Corfield), a telephone intercourse femme fatale, and troubled refugee Baba Lengo (Dipo Ola), a delicate man with a brief fuse with superb causes to keep away from arrest and deportation.

A trendy sequence set within the sex-and-drugs underworld of London’s membership scene, “Together” is anchored by the amusing and plausible pressure between Reid and Franks.

In different procedural information, “Endeavour on Masterpiece” (9 p.m. Sunday, PBS, PG-14, examine native listings) enters its seventh season. Set in Oxford, the place the murders by no means stop.

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— The 2020 PGA Championship (three p.m., CBS) continues properly into prime time.

— Women recall their brush with a intercourse trafficker within the new sequence “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein” (Eight p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

The cool new preacher irks Lovejoy on “The Simpsons” (Eight p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) … “Celebrity Family Feud” (Eight p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) … The huge chill on “Fridge Wars” (Eight p.m., CW, TV-PG) … Ghostly frights on “Bless the Harts” (8:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).

