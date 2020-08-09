Upcoming live shows: Looking forward to 2021

The coronavirus has compelled the cancellation of many upcoming reveals in Massachusetts, in addition to live shows on the Connecticut casinos.

Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman John Fogerty has moved his Sept. 11 efficiency at Foxwoods Resort Casino to April 2021. Other rescheduled performances might be discovered within the checklist beneath.

Little River Band: Sept. 18, Eight p.m. – Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket, Conn.

Lil Kim: Sept. 19, Eight p.m. – Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket, Conn.

Marlon Wayans: Oct. 23, Eight p.m. – Aria Ballroom, MGM Springfield

Nate Bargatze: Oct. 23, Eight p.m. – Calvin Theatre, Northampton

Wu-Tang: Oct. 23, Eight p.m. – Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, Conn.

Tracy Morgan: Oct. 31, Eight p.m. – Foxwoods Casino, Mashantucket, Conn.

Wailin’ Jennies: Nov. 11, Eight p.m. – Calvin Theatre, Northampton

Brad Paisley: Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m.– Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.

Celtic Thunder: Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. – Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, Conn.

Tony Bennett: Dec. 11, tba – Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket, Conn.

Charlie Wilson: Jan. 10, Eight p.m. – Symphony Hall, Springfield

Mom’s Night Out: Jan. 14, Eight p.m. – Symphony Hall, Springfield

Big and Rich: Feb. 10, tba – Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, Conn.

Patti Labelle: April 8, tba – Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, Conn.

Daughtry: April 9, tba – Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.

En Vogue: April 15, tba – Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, Conn.

John Fogerty: April 17, tba – Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket, Conn.

Michael Bolton: April 22, tba – Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, Conn.

Hollywood Nights: April 3, tba – Calvin Theatre, Northampton

Who’s Live Anyway: April 25, Eight p.m. – Calvin Theatre, Northampton

The Commodores: May 21, Eight p.m. – Aria Ballroom, MGM Springfield

Bela Fleck: May 30, tba – Look Park, Northampton

Ringo Starr: June 19, tba – Tanglewood, Lenox

Happy Together: June 19, tba – Calvin Theatre, Northampton

Jackson Browne: June 20, tba – Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket, Conn.

The Weeknd: July 4, tba – Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, Conn.

Barenaked Ladies: July 10, tba – Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, Conn.

Go-Gos: July 10, tba – Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket, Conn.

Matchbox Twenty: July 16, tba – Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, Conn.

Rod Stewart: Aug. 1, tba – Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, Conn.

Frankie Valli: Aug. 6, tba – Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, Conn.

Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald: Aug. 15, tba – Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, Conn.

Train: Aug. 20, tba – Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket, Conn.

Thomas Rhett: Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m. – Xfinity Theatre, Hartford

John Legend: Aug. 27, tba – Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket, Conn.

John Legend: Aug. 28, tba – Tanglewood, Lenox

Peter Noone: Oct. 15, tba – Calvin Theatre, Northampton

Harry Styles: Oct. 23, tba – Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, Conn.

Judas Priest: Oct. 31, tba – Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket, Conn.

Pat Metheny: Nov. 6, tba – Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket, Conn.