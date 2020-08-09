Would Keanu Reeves Have Been A Better Yon-Rogg Than Judd Law?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) Captain Marvel was a field workplace hit by all accounts. However, there are some who nonetheless suppose that the film may have been higher with a couple of casting modifications. And the proposed casting change entails none apart from Hollywood star Keanu Reeves.

Keanu Reeves Could Have Been Yon-Rogg

through Marvel Fun Facts

Apparently, Reeves was being eyed particularly for the function of Yon-Rogg. As it’s possible you’ll recall, Yon-Rogg is a Kree army commander and Starforce chief who initially served as Carol Danvers’ mentor. However, Danvers was finally pressured to rally in opposition to him after discovering that the Kree had mercilessly attacked the Skrulls for the sake of increasing their intergalactic reign.

According to That Hashtag Show’s Charles Murphy, Reeves had already been forged n the function. However, a battle with one other movie made it unattainable for the actor to work on this MCU movie. This allegedly resulted within the eventual casting of actor Jude Law. Murphy claimed, “If not for John Wick 3, he’d have been Yon-Rogg. He was set to take the role and then, when he had to drop out, they moved SUPER QUICK on Jude Law.”

Yon-Rogg: Keanu Reeves Vs. Jude Law

through Twitter

There’s little doubt that Reeves would play the function of Yon-Rogg exceptionally properly. After all, we’re speaking a couple of veteran actor who’s starred in a number of motion and sci-fi films. Not to say, he’s finished his justifiable share of comedy too.

RELATED: Could Keanu Reeves Play These Marvel Characters?

Early on in his profession, Reeves shortly rose to fame for his performances in movies equivalent to Dangerous Liaisons, Point Break, A Walk within the Clouds, The Devil’s Advocate, The Replacements, Sweet November, and naturally, Speed. Aside from this, Reeves was additionally extremely praised for his portrayal of Neo within the futuristic The Matrix movie franchise. In more moderen years, he additionally took on the titular function within the John Wick franchise. In addition, viewers additionally praised Reeves for (type of) taking part in himself within the Netflix romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe.

With his lengthy and illustrious profession, there is no such thing as a doubt that Reeves who delivered an unbelievable efficiency as a villain on Captain Marvel. That stated, nobody can deny that Law’s efficiency within the movie was additionally excellent.

As evidenced within the movie, Law himself shared nice chemistry with the movie’s lead actress, Brie Larson. At the identical time, Law has already labored with a few his Captain Marvel co-stars previously. While talking with Slash Film, the actor defined, “I knew Gemma before and worked with Djimon several times.”

RELATED: 15 Little-Known Facts About Keanu Reeves’ Best Films

At the identical time, we can also’t overlook that Law is a extremely skilled actor himself, having starred in vital hits equivalent to The Talented Mr. Ripley, Cold Mountain, Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, The Aviator, All the King’s Men, and Hugo. Not to talked about, he’s additionally already wandered into the fantasy style whereas starring as Albus Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. And so, ultimately, we’d prefer to suppose that everybody is the place they need to be…for now.

Will Keanu Reeves Ever Join The MCU?

through The Economic Times

If it had been simply as much as Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, the reply can be a particular sure. After all, Reeves is without doubt one of the actors that the MCU has been making an attempt to work with for years. While talking with ComicBook.com, Feige revealed, “We talk to him for almost every film we make.” That just about signifies that they at all times have a job in thoughts for the veteran actor to play in nearly any MCU movie. Nonetheless, Feige additionally clarified, “We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

By “the right way,” Feige could also be speaking about varied potential roles within the Marvel universe that Reeves could possibly be best-suited play. There are numerous opinions surrounding this. For occasion, some followers imagine that the actor can be nice as Nova, a personality that got here up throughout discussions concerning Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Meanwhile, there are additionally those that imagine that Reeves can be excellent to play Adam Warlock. Aside from these characters, a Forbes report additionally identified that Reeves can probably painting Marvel’s Namor, Galactus, Moon Knight on the massive display screen.

At some level sooner or later, the celebs might align, and Reeves might lastly make an look in an upcoming MCU movie. There remains to be purpose to hope since Marvel has a number of new movies and tv reveals within the works. On the opposite hand, plainly Reeves already has a number of upcoming tasks to work on. Based on the IMDb data, the actor has already been hooked up to 2 new movies, together with John Wick: Chapter 4 and The Matrix 4. However, if Marvel can discover a method to work round Reeves’ busy schedule, then maybe Reeves can lastly go well with up for the MCU.

NEXT: Matrix 4: Keanu Reeves Came Back For The Story

Britney Spears Sends A ‘Yellow’ Alert, Concern Grows As Her Favorite Color Is Reported Incorrectly