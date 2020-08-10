10 Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Movies You Should Check Out ‘Cos As We All Know, He’s Breathtaking

1. The John Wick Series

The most slick, suave, and well-dressed motion saga of the latest previous, John Wick epitomises the way in which to go when it comes to battle choreography and straight up model. Apart from weapons, fits, and epic dialogues, there’s additionally a bunch of cute canine scattered by means of the film. It’s the story of a retired murderer getting again within the fold to dole out some revenge, and it is a should watch.

Source: Indiewire

2. The Matrix Trilogy

Perhaps the one movies that may surpass the style statements of John Wick are the glossy billowing leather-based robes of The Matrix. This is the movie that kickstarted all of it for Keanu in a giant method, and tells the story of a pc programmer/hacker who realises his whole actuality is a development – and nicely, you realize the remainder.

Source: Film Daily

3. The Bill & Ted Movies

Before Keanu turned a mega motion star with a fame for the sombre, he performed the lovably goofy and persistently dopey Ted within the cult traditional Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure all the way in which again in 1989. Bill and Ted are 2 highschool slackers whose perception within the energy of rock music supremely angers their mother and father. Unbeknownst to all of them, it is their music that is perhaps the important thing to saving the world!

Source: Looper

4. Constantine

Based on the DC Comics character, this movie is a delightfully Gothic and suave telling of a tortured man with a variety of powers that embody speaking to angels and random arguments with Satan. In this film, he helps a policewoman show her sister’s dying was not a suicide. Don’t go by the critiques, folks have accepted over time that it was fairly a particular movie at a time when generic cinema was being funnelled out by the truckloads.

Source: Cinemablend

5. The Devil’s Advocate

This supernatural thriller additionally starred Al Pacino and Charlize Theron, so you realize it is bought some energy behind it. Keanu performs a a talented lawyer who will get a job at a high-end New York City legislation agency. However, he quickly realises that his boss is extra than simply… nicely, human.

Source: Alphacodes

6. A Scanner Darkly

I am unable to advocate this movie sufficient – shot solely in a rotoscope setting, this sci-fi thriller is the darkish and deliciously miserable story of Bob, an spy investigating the commerce of a mysterious hallucinogenic drug. However, he himself turns into an addict within the course of.

Source: Moma

7. Speed

If you are within the temper for some old-school, high-octane motion, this movie will scratch that itch. Even although it performed Three occasions a day on TV again within the day, sufficient time has handed that you could watch it once more. It’s about Keanu and Sandra Bullock’s characters navigating a neighborhood bus that somebody’s planted a bomb in – and if the bus slows down past a sure level, it goes growth.

Source: Radio Times

8. Point Break

Another campy however solely satisfying motion flick, this film follows Keanu as an undercover FBI agent who infiltrates a gaggle of surfers who’re suspected of financial institution robberies. However, he kinds a friendship with the gang’s chief, which complicates issues. The film is not a masterpiece, nevertheless it’s attained one thing of a cult following.

Source: Hollywood Reporter

9. Man of Tai Chi

This martial arts movie was additionally Keanu’s directorial debut. It tells the story of a fighter who joins an unlawful underground battle membership with a view to save his temple from being demolished. It’s Keanu, so you realize stable motion is a assure.

Source: Youtube

10. Sweet November

This romantic drama stars Keanu and Charlize Theron as a workaholic government and a beguiling girl respectively who settle upon having a short-term relationship. They keep collectively by means of the month of November, and it is a month that adjustments his life endlessly.

Source: Reeling Reviews

Keanu, ‘you are breathtaking’!