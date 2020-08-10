20 motion pictures to stream that have been written and directed by celebs | Gallery

By Jessica Wedemeyer

4:30am PDT, Aug 10, 2020

Who says you may’t do all of it?! Wonderwall.com is having a look again at 20 celebs who’re true multi-hyphenates — they wrote, directed and starred in a few of our all-time favourite movies, which you’ll be able to stream on-line whereas quarantining at dwelling amid the coronavirus pandemic. Keep studying to get the news on a number of the hardest working stars in Hollywood, beginning with Bradley Cooper… The Oscar-nominated actor made his directorial debut with the 2018 remake of “A Star Is Born,” which was an enormous hit with critics and on the field workplace and is at present streaming on Hulu. He additionally wrote and starred within the musical drama, which scored eight Oscar nominations together with finest image, finest tailored screenplay, finest lead actor and finest lead actress for Lady Gaga, who portrayed the aspiring singer reverse his failing country-rocker. RELATED: Actors’ directorial debuts

Ben Affleck wrote, directed and starred in 2010’s “The Town.” (It was his first time directing himself in a movie function.) Jeremy Renner racked up award nominations for his efficiency within the lauded crime-thriller — he and Ben starred as childhood friends who discover themselves at odds over how one can deal with a witness who would possibly be capable of determine them because the crew that robbed a Boston financial institution. After “The Town” — which is at present streaming on Netflix — Ben wrote, directed and starred in 2017’s “Live By Night.” RELATED: Oscar winners’ first motion pictures

Angelina Jolie wrote, directed and starred in 2015’s “By the Sea.” She and then-husband Brad Pitt portrayed an American married couple navigating a tough patch of their relationship whereas vacationing in coastal France within the 1960s. Unfortunately, the romantic drama — which is streaming on Netflix — underperformed on the field workplace and with critics. RELATED: Actresses who additionally direct

George Clooney made his directorial debut with the Charlie Kaufman-penned biopic “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.” A couple of years later, he wrote, directed and starred in 2005’s “Good Night, and Good Luck.” He scored six Oscar nominations for his efforts, together with finest image, finest director and finest authentic screenplay. The multi-hyphenate portrayed Edward R. Murrow’s producer Fred W. Friendly within the historic drama, which you’ll be able to hire or purchase on Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube or iTunes. George went on to put in writing, direct and star in 2011’s “The Ides of March” and 2014’s “The Monuments Men.”

Tom Hanks made his characteristic movie directorial debut with 1996’s “That Thing You Do!” He additionally wrote and starred within the musical drama, which is at present streaming throughout HBO platforms, as The Wonders’ supervisor, Amos White. Later, he wrote, directed and starred in 2011’s “Larry Crowne.”

Eddie Murphy made his directorial debut with 1989’s “Harlem Nights.” He additionally wrote and starred within the 1930s-set crime-dramedy — which is at present streaming on Starz and Crackle — as a gunslinging nightclub proprietor. Critics and audiences have been wildly divided on the flick, which scored a 21% rotten score with critics on Rotten Tomatoes however an 80% contemporary score with audiences. Eddie additionally received the Razzie Award for worst screenplay and scored one other Razzie Award for worst director. But curiously, “Harlem Nights,” which was successful on the field workplace, earned an Oscar nomination for finest costume design.

Natalie Portman made her characteristic movie directorial debut with 2016’s “A Tale of Love and Darkness.” She additionally wrote and starred within the biopic, which relies on Amos Oz’s autobiographical novel of the identical title. The Israeli drama, which is streaming on Netflix, acquired blended evaluations from critics however carried out properly on the indie field workplace.

John Krasinski made his characteristic movie directorial debut with 2009’s “Brief Interviews with Hideous Men” — he appeared within the dramedy and in addition wrote the screenplay, which relies on David Foster Wallace’s short-story assortment of the identical title. But he actually arrived as a author and director when he delivered 2018’s “A Quiet Place,” through which he additionally starred. The sci-fi horror flick was an enormous hit with critics and viewers alike, scoring an Oscar nomination for finest sound modifying and spawning an upcoming sequel. Check out the post-apocalyptic thriller on Hulu or Amazon Prime.

Ben Stiller made his characteristic movie directorial debut with 1994’s “Reality Bites.” A couple of years later, he co-wrote, directed and starred within the iconic 2001 comedy “Zoolander.” He later wrote, directed and starred within the 2016 sequel in addition to 2008’s “Tropic Thunder.” You can hire or purchase a digital copy of “Zoolander” on Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube or iTunes.

A couple of years after she made her characteristic movie directorial debut with “Pitch Perfect 2,” Elizabeth Banks directed the 2019 remake of “Charlie’s Angels” — she additionally co-wrote the screenplay and starred as an up to date model of Bosley alongside Angels portrayed by Ella Balinska, Naomi Scott and Kristen Stewart. The motion flick might not have made a lot of an impression with critics or on the field workplace, but it surely’s a developed a little bit of a cult following with followers watching at dwelling. You can be part of their ranks by streaming the remake on Starz.

Seth Rogen made his directorial debut when he teamed up with producing associate Evan Goldberg to helm 2013’s “This Is the End.” The duo additionally co-wrote the script, whereas the “Freaks and Geeks” alum starred as a model of himself within the comedy, which facilities round a gaggle of real-life celebs — together with James Franco, Jonah Hill, Craig Robinson, Jay Baruchel and Danny McBride — who find yourself weathering the apocalypse throughout a Hollywood home get together. The movie, which carried out properly with critics and on the field workplace, is at present streaming on TNT. Seth went on to co-write, co-directed and star in 2015’s “The Interview.”

Edward Norton made his directorial debut with 2019’s “Motherless Brooklyn.” He additionally wrote the screenplay, which relies on the 1999 Jonathan Lethem novel of the identical title, and starred as a detective with Tourette syndrome in 1950s New York City. The crime-drama is at present streaming throughout HBO platforms.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt made his characteristic movie directorial debut with 2013’s “Don Jon,” which is at present streaming on Starz and Prime Video. He additionally wrote and starred within the rom-com — which carried out properly with critics and on the field workplace — as a participant with an habit to grownup leisure who makes an attempt to woo a beautiful blonde performed by Scarlett Johansson.

Barbra Streisand made her directorial debut with 1983’s “Yentl.” She additionally co-wrote and starred because the titular aspiring Jewish non secular scholar within the musical drama, which received an Oscar for its music and earned 4 extra Academy Award nominations. You can hire or purchase a digital copy on Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play or YouTube.

Billy Bob Thornton made his characteristic movie directorial debut with 1997’s “Sling Blade,” which is at present streaming on Hulu. He additionally wrote and starred within the drama as a person with mental disabilities who renters the world after spending nearly all of his life in a psychiatric hospital. His efforts paid off: He received the Oscar for finest tailored screenplay and in addition scored an Academy Award nomination for finest lead actor. Billy Bob went on to put in writing, direct and star in 2001’s “Daddy and Them” and 2013’s “Jayne Mansfield’s Car.”

Zach Braff made his characteristic movie directorial debut with 2004’s “Garden State.” He additionally wrote and starred within the romantic dramedy — which is at present streaming on Starz, Hulu and Amazon Prime — as a struggling actor who begrudgingly returns to his dwelling state to attend his mom’s funeral. His arduous work paid off: He received the Independent Spirit Award for finest first characteristic and in addition scored an Indie Spirit Award nomination for finest first screenplay. Zach later wrote, directed and starred in 2014’s “Wish I Was Here.”

Lake Bell wrote, directed and starred as a voice coach and voice-over actress in 2013’s “In a World…” The indie comedy, which is at present streaming on Hulu, was an enormous hit with critics, scoring a 92% contemporary score on Rotten Tomatoes. Lake later wrote, directed and starred within the 2017 comedy “I Do… Until I Don’t,” which wasn’t fairly as properly acquired.

Joel Edgerton made his characteristic movie directorial debut with 2015’s “The Gift,” which is at present streaming on Netflix. The Australian actor additionally wrote and starred within the psychological thriller — which scored a 91% contemporary score on Rotten Tomatoes — as a person looking for revenge in opposition to a former classmate (Jason Bateman). He later wrote, directed and starred in 2018’s “Boy Erased.”

Stand-up comic Whitney Cummings made her directorial debut with 2018’s “The Female Brain.” She additionally co-wrote and starred within the ensemble indie movie as a neurologist who’s given up on love. The comedy is at present streaming on Hulu.