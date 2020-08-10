2019 Emmy Award Nominations – News Lagoon

On Wednesday, July 15, rap artist Megan Thee Stallion issued a press release on her Instagram account, clarifying the incident during which she was wounded over the weekend.

“I was never arrested. This whole experience was an eye-opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy,” she wrote in her assertion relating to the incident that occurred early on Sunday.

“The narrative that is being reported about Sunday morning’s events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the records straight,” wrote Megan. “On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I am expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night.”

According to Variety, Megan and an unidentified lady had been in a automobile with rapper Tory Lanez when he was arrested early Sunday for having a hid weapon within the car after officers obtained experiences that Lanez was current when photographs had been fired exterior a home in Hollywood Hills.

While Megan didn’t determine who fired the photographs that injured her, followers on Twitter appear to have sure theories about this. All Love Hip Hop, a Twitter account with near 30,000 followers, tweeted a screenshot on Wednesday, writing, “Megan The Stallion’s producer just tweeted this and deleted it…” The screenshot in query was that of LilJuMadeDaBeat, a producer who has labored with Megan on songs like ‘BigOleFreak’, ‘Cash$hit’, and ‘Captain Hook’, and he had written, tagging Tory Lanez, “Count your f***ing days.”

Following this, hundreds on Twitter started speaking about Lanez allegedly taking pictures Megan. “I really hope @torylanez didn’t shoot @theestallion. @KylieJenner knows what really happened,” wrote a fan. Another Twitter person wrote, sharing the identical screenshot, “so Meg’s producer tweeted and deleted this. and in Meg’s IG post she talked about protecting her energy. if Tory Lanez was the one who set her up…mf better tread lightly.”

As per experiences, earlier on Saturday night, Megan and Lanez attended a celebration at Kylie Jenner’s home. Megan even posted a video of the three of them lounging in a pool earlier than being interrupted by an unseen man off-screen telling them that the music needed to be turned down as a result of “PD are here.”

Later that night, the 2 had been in a car exterior a home in Hollywood the place gunshots had been fired into the air. The two left the scene with an unidentified lady within the automobile; police got an outline of the car and pulled over Lanez shortly after. They discovered a gun within the automobile and he was charged with carrying a hid weapon in his car. He has not been charged in reference to the sooner incident the place gunshots had been fired into the air.

According to the police report, Lanez was arrested on felony prices at 4:40 a.m. Sunday and launched on a $35,000 bond round six hours later. He has a court docket date scheduled for October 13.

With Jenner within the image, followers began speaking about why she hadn’t spoken concerning the incident in any respect. One Twitter account wrote, “Kylie Jenner was hanging out with Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez when Megan gets shot multiple times and Tory gets arrested… and Kylie’s just sitting somewhere posting pics like these??? Pick your friends wisely, people.”

Another, sharing a GIF of a flabbergasted canine, wrote, “#ToryLanez got arrested,#MeganTheeStallion got shot but nothing happened to Kylie.” Yet one other particular person requested, “How is it that no one knows who shot @theestallion?? @torylanez was arrested for having a gun? Next question is..where the hell was @KylieJenner?” Another speculated, “Did @KylieJenner call the cops on @theestallion and @torylanez? This s*** isn’t adding up. And who shot Meg?”

If you will have a information scoop or an fascinating story for us, please attain out at (323) 421-7514