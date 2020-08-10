5 Monsters We Want In Godzilla vs. Kong

In this new unique video, we discuss in regards to the 5 monsters we wish to see in Godzilla vs. Kong.

Godzilla vs. Kong is ready to pit the titular two Titans towards one another in a fierce battle. However, they’re unlikely to be the one large monsters who seem within the movie and there are so much we might actually wish to see tackle Godzilla within the movie. In this video, we will speak about 5 monsters we wish to see in Godzilla vs. Kong and why they’d make an awesome addition to the film.

The first non-Godzilla, non-Kong monster we wish to see is Mechagodzilla. This can also be extra than simply wishful pondering, as a toy leak hinted the monster may truly seem within the movie. While toy leaks aren’t all the time correct to the content material of the film, Mechagodzilla may very well be an unbelievable risk for each the Titans to face whereas additionally showcasing the flexibility of people to constructed highly effective Titans of their very own. There was additionally a touch in Godzilla: King of the Monsters that Mechagodzilla may make an look in Godzilla vs. Kong, so there is a stable likelihood this monster may truly seem.

RELATED: Matrix 4 Release Bumped to 2022, Godzilla Vs Kong Takes Former Date

Check out the video under for extra monsters we would like in Godzilla vs. Kong.

RELATED: Battle-Damage Godzilla vs. Kong Toy Reveals the King’s Weapon

Initially set to launch on March 13, Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures introduced final fall that Godzilla vs. Kong had been pushed again to Nov. 20. However, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic led Warner Bros. to vary the blockbuster schedule but once more in June, pushing the movie again by a full 12 months this time. The present launch date is May 21, 2021.

Directed by Adam Wingard and written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry. The movie arrives in theaters May 21, 2021.

Let us know what you assume within the feedback, and take a look at many different deep, thought-provoking movies on our YouTube channel! Don’t overlook to subscribe and click on that bell for notifications of name new content material, posted every single day!

KEEP READING: Godzilla vs. Kong Packaging Reveals First Image of the Kaiju’s Clash

Disney+ Video Traces Iron Man’s Armor Evolution All the Way to Endgame