A ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Becomes Supergirl in New Fan Art

Despite its divisive ultimate season, Game of Thrones is definitely one of many greatest popular culture sensations of the 2010s. So, after all, most of the HBO sequence’ stars have gotten big-screen superheroes. With actors like Kit Harington suiting up, rumors abound as to which Game of Thrones alum is subsequent. Now a web-based artist has fan-cast one because the DC Extended Universe‘s Supergirl.

Helen Slater within the 1984 movie ‘Supergirl’ | Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection/Getty Images

A brand new ‘Supergirl’ film is reportedly within the works

This newest little bit of fan-casting hasn’t come completely out of nowhere, nonetheless. A Supergirl film has reportedly been in growth over at Warner Bros. for some time. The character, after all, has change into far more mainstream because the Melissa Benoist-led TV sequence took flight in 2015.

Since DC has strictly saved the TV aspect of issues on the small display, followers don’t anticipate Benoist to reprise the function on the large display. Still, The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” occasion established nearly each live-action DC present and film are interconnected. So who is aware of what the DCEU has deliberate.

And when Supergirl does get her personal film, it gained’t be the primary time she’s made the leap to the large display. 1984’s Supergirl stars Helen Slater because the hero in a spin-off of Christopher Reeve’s beloved run as Superman. The film launched to disastrous critiques and field workplace.

RELATED: DCEU: DC Comics Characters We Hope the Movies Don’t Forget About

Some fan artwork places a ‘Game of Thrones’ star within the function

Whenever Supergirl seems within the DCEU, one huge query is whether or not Henry Cavill’s Superman will return alongside his cousin. So far, Warner Bros. and DC haven’t made any official bulletins about Supergirl or Cavill’s continued involvement within the DCEU.

However, that didn’t cease one fan from placing the 2 Kryptonians aspect by aspect. On Instagram, artist Yadvender Singh Rana united Cavill’s Superman with Natalie Dormer as Supergirl. Dormer performed Margaery Tyrell on Game of Thrones. She’s additionally appeared in The Hunger Games franchise as Cressida.

Dormer may not be the apparent option to play Supergirl. But she is an intriguing one. The artist in query believes the actor “has the intensity balanced with the softness required” to deliver Supergirl to life. But followers will simply have to attend and see Warner Bros. shares the identical perspective.

View this submit on Instagram Back in 2018, loads of hypothesis got here up a couple of attainable supergirl film, and plenty of actress names additionally got here to gentle. Amongst all of them, I recieved tons of requests for nearly 2 years about exhibiting Natalie Dormer as Kara Zor-El together with @henrycavill Back then it was all about infinity struggle and marvel, and I wasn’t actually in a position to pay any consideration to this fancast or the requests. But now, since DCEU is coming again to its former glory, I believed why not strive a supergirl work. Personally, I feel she has the depth balanced with the softness required to play this character. And if, in a trillion years, a attainable supergirl film is ever made, then I feel our descendants would possibly catch a glimpse of her in that film. Lol . . #supergirl #nataliedormer #gameofthrones #henrycavill #superman #justiceleague #dccomics #dceu #dcextendeduniverse #dc #comicbooks #comics #digitalart #digitalpainting #artwork #artistsoninstagram #photoshop A submit shared by Yadvender Singh Rana (@ultraraw26) on Aug 3, 2020 at 6:52am PDT

RELATED: Henry Cavill Admits the 1 ‘Deeply Immoral’ Thing He’s Been Tempted to Do Since Playing Superman

Could Supergirl be the DCEU’s alternative for Henry Cavill?

With Cavill’s DCEU future up within the air, it’s even attainable Warner Bros. might be trying to deliver Supergirl to the forefront quickly. After all, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman is clearly the DCEU’s marquee hero. And the competitors over at Marvel is bringing extra feminine heroes to the display.

Even if Cavill does stick round, followers will doubtless see a a lot totally different aspect of Superman going ahead. Director Zack Snyder’s authentic imaginative and prescient for Man of Steel and past reportedly at all times supposed to construct to a extra conventional portrayal. The Superman who seems subsequent might be far more acquainted.