Angelina Jolie mocked on Oscar stage for displaying off legs whereas presenting award

Angelina Jolie had one in every of her most-talked vogue moments on the 84th Annual Academy Awards in 2012. The incident stays a favourite matter even after eight years.

Angelina Jolie was assured and comfy together with her black robe with a thigh-high slit when she graced the Oscars stage in 2012 to current an award. In reality, she confirmed off her leg in a pose earlier than studying the identify of the winners solely to be mocked by the latter.

Angelina Jolie mocked on Oscar stage

Angelina Jolie regarded beautiful and trendy in her black Atelier Versace robe when she graced the Oscars 2012. She was in excessive spirits when she took the stage to current the award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Apparently, her high-thigh slit robe was designed to point out off her good leg. The Maleficent star did her highly effective pose by sliding her proper leg to show her thigh whereas inserting her left hand on her waist.

The winners for the class had been Alexander Payne, Nat Faxon, and Jim Rash for his or her movie The Descendants. However, Rash allegedly mocked Jolie on stage by copying her pose when he obtained the award. Shortly after what Rash did, Payne and Faxon adopted.

Angelina Jolie didn’t hassle to current an award just for the winners to mock her pose, males are embarrassing :/ pic.twitter.com/KJcs3Ndmpx — norma jeane (@versaceschanel) August 6, 2020

Netizens nonetheless livid for what occurred

Eight years later, the netizens are nonetheless livid with what Alexander Payne, Nat Faxon, and Jim Rash did to Jolie.

“it’s not like he did it simply for the fact that she doesn’t own the pose he clearly did it to mock her, wouldn’t take a genius to understand what what’s [sic] going on in the video,” @versaceschanel commented.

“Cuz he literally did it after she did to mock her? He’s the one that should have been mature,” @CheyenneCorvil1 wrote.

“he mocked her pose, which is rude and disrespectful,” one other person added.

“This is LITERALLY what happens when straight white men are given a platform,” Dylan Horner commented.

Jolie spoke about her gown

Angelina Jolie spoke in regards to the incident to Extra through the premiere of her movie Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The actress shared the story behind her gown.

“There’s a whole longer story behind that,” Jolie mentioned.

“I had a more complicated dress and I wore the more comfortable dress, which was that one, and I think I was just so comfortable that,” she added.

“I think when you feel comfortable, when you feel yourself — which is very much the theme of the film, and we know this in life — you embrace it. And sometimes, maybe it appears to be a thing, I don’t know.”

Rash defined what occurred

The winners denied that their act was an goal to mock Angelina Jolie. Nat Faxon mentioned Angelina Jolie was very popular that evening. Meanwhile, Jim Rash mentioned it was a tribute for the actress and never mockery.

“It was a loving tribute. It was more like, oh, she’s standing, great, I’m going to stand like that, too,” the comic defined.

