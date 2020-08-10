Angelina Jolie’s Controversial 2012 Oscars Fashion Moment Resurfaces, Twitter Still Furious

KEY POINTS Angelina Jolie’s style second on the 2012 Oscars has resurfaced

Twitter customers have combined opinions about Jim Rash imitating Jolie’s pose on the 2012 Oscars

Rash defined that he did not mock Jolie by copying her pose as a result of what he did was a “loving tribute”

A netizen introduced up Angelina Jolie’s controversial 2012 Oscars style second by sharing an previous video from the occasion on Twitter and it went viral once more. The put up acquired a number of reactions as a result of the incident grew to become a sizzling subject after the ceremony.

In the video, Jolie was oozing with confidence when she took the stage to current the award for Best Adapted Screenplay on the Academy Awards. The “Maleficent” star confirmed off her legs in her black velvet Atelier Versace robe with high-thigh slit when she struck a pose earlier than asserting the winners Alexander Payne, Nat Faxon and Jim Rash.

The trio went on stage and Rash surprisingly copied Jolie’s pose. The different two did the identical gesture, too, which irked many individuals as a result of they regarded like they have been mocking Jolie on the time. The video seems to have revived the controversy over the incident because it rapidly amassed 3.1 million views, over 41,000 likes and 7 thousand retweets and feedback. Apparently, many Twitter customers nonetheless maintain the identical opinion eight years later.

“Simple banter, but horrifically unfunny,” one wrote.

“Imagine wanting this attractive and a few brief a– bald a– mf wearing essentially the most primary a– go well with mocks you in entrance of all of the folks there males deserve nothing,” one other commented.

“It’s humorous how they mock somebody who’s a lot extra well-known then they’re. How embarrassing,” @thebestsamuel added.

“This is…disgusting. i really feel so dangerous for her,” @hannahmayfilm wrote.

“Imagine getting on that stage it’s like a as soon as in a life time achievement and also you spend it mocking Angelina…. unhappy,” @bitchincoco commented.

However, many also defended Rash because he is a comedian and was only joking. Several Twitter users believed that he didn’t mean any harm to Jolie when he imitated her pose.

“Isn’t this just a joke jim rash is a comedian and her pose looked out of place it was kind of funny sdjkds twitter chooses the worst things to get mad about,” Iya commented.

“I watched this section of the Oscars on youtube a number of months in the past. I discovered Jolie’s pose was so ridiculous, I used to be wanting ahead to studying the remark part. ONLY TO FIND JIM RASH COMMENTED ON IT FOR ALL OF US IN HIS ACCEPTANCE – HE IS A LEGEND! It was a really mild roast, chill,” @robbedqueenstan added.

“Okay Jim rash is an angel this was positively simply banter, yall want to sit back,” Hardman commented.

“Very truthful, i dont assume it was malicous within the slightest, should you watch ‘community’ hes not a remotely sexist particular person,” Hardman added.

Rash already addressed the difficulty after it occurred and the comic defined that it wasn’t mockery however a tribute to Jolie.

“I simply noticed her pose and I believed, what, we’ve precisely the identical legs. And I wished to point out everybody what it meant. It was a loving tribute,” Rash defined.

“It was extra like, oh, she’s standing, nice, I’m going to face like that, too.”

“She’s supremely sizzling,” Faxon added. “Jim did the leg first and he did not inform us — so I needed to like rapidly adapt.”

Jolise additionally addressed the difficulty on the premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” in 2019. The “Eternal” star defined that she acted that means as a result of she was very comfy with the costume.

“I had a extra difficult costume and I wore the extra comfy costume, which was that one, and I feel I used to be simply so comfy that… I feel once you really feel comfy, once you really feel your self — which could be very a lot the theme of the movie, and we all know this in life — you embrace it. And typically, perhaps it seems to be a factor, I don’t know,” Jolie instructed Extra.

Photo: Frank Trapper/Corbis by way of Getty Images