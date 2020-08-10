Angelina Jolie’s Son Maddox to Attend Classes Remotely at a South Korea University Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

Angelina Jolie’s son Maddox might be going overseas with distant education amid COVID-19. The actress is happy about her son’s choice as he begins his tertiary schooling.

ET Online stories that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son, Maddox, is taking distant courses from Yonsei University in South Korea amid journey restrictions attributable to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Maddox, 19, had already begun the college yr on the college. Unfortunately, like many colleges worldwide, the semester was lower brief by the pandemic.

Angelina Jolie together with her sons, Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt (L) and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt arrive to “First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers” premiere on September 11, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. | Source: Getty Images

MADDOX REPORTEDLY DOING ONLINE REMOTE SCHOOLING

According to the outlet, Maddox remained a scholar and is now present process digital courses. He celebrated his birthday final Wednesday with simply his mom and siblings.

Jolie and Pitt have been separated since 2016 when the pair entered a messy divorce course of following two years of marriage and ten years collectively. The former couple shares six kids collectively.

Maddox, who was adopted, is the oldest. The two actors additionally adopted 16-year-old Pax. Elle claims that Pitt has not spoken to Maddox and has a strained relationship with each older boys.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt is seen on the entrance ceremony for Yonsei University on August 26, 2019 in Incheon, South Korea. | Source: Getty Images

JOLIE ALLEGEDLY WANTS PITT TO RECONCILE WITH KIDS

Us Weekly provides the couple’s third little one, 15-year-old Zahara, to the record of children Pitt could have to reconcile with. Lastly, Pitt and Jolie are dad and mom to Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12.

The outlet additional alleged that it’s Jolie who hopes to see Pitt have an improved relationship together with his youngsters. Unfortunately, one other supply claims that the “Maleficent” actress has no such hopes.

Pitt’s poor relationship with Pax adopted allegations that the pair argued on a 2016 flight after Pitt bought drunk. They have been flying from Nice, France, to Los Angeles on the time. Us Weekly claims Pax continues to be indignant at his dad.

Brad Pitt attends the ‘Fury’ Press Conference at Conrad Hotel on November 13, 2014 in Seoul, South Korea. | Source: Getty Images

JOLIE AND HER KIDS RETURN FROM SHORT TRIP

Meanwhile, Jolie lately took a brief journey together with her youngsters amid the continued disaster. The Daily Mail attained photographs of her as she stepped down in Burbank, Los Angeles.

Jolie, 45, returned sporting a big face masks and a comfortable-looking maxi costume and sweater. On her ft, she donned a pair of yellow sandals as she carried a black purse.

ZAHARA RECEIVES PRAISE FROM MOM IN INTERVIEW

Earlier in July, Jolie doted on her daughter Zahara, who’s from Ethiopia. Speaking to Vanessa Nakate, a Ugandan activist, she stated: “[my daughter] is a rare African lady.”

Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, and Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt on March 28, 2015 in Inglewood, California | Photo: Getty Images

Jolie and the interviewer additionally talked about points in society after activism erupted from the loss of life of George Floyd by the hands of a police officer in late May.