Ariana Grande flaunts her toned abs as she continues to work on her sixth Studio album in LA

Ariana Grande has been on a inventive streak in latest instances, releasing two full-length studio albums in successive years in 2018 and 2019.

To her followers’ delight, the 27-year-old Grammy winner was seen arriving at a Los Angeles recording studio on Wednesday evening.

As she continues to work on her sixth studio album, the Rain On Me singer sported her signature sky-high ponytail and put her toned decide on full present.

For her recording session, the attractive pop star layered an outsized puffer jacket over a white sports activities actions bra, which highlighted her toned abs, and a pair of light-wash jeans.

She paired the look with a coordinating pair of booties and a black and white patterned backpack.

Additionally, the hitmaker acquired right here prepared with a pocket e-book, iced espresso, from South LA Cafe, and her private eco-friendly metallic straw.

The magnificence moreover showcased her glowing tan and gave a glimpse of her under-boob leaf tattoo, which she purchased remaining yr.

The new ink coated up her ‘all the time’ tattoo, which was reportedly completed in ex-fiancé Pete Davidson’s handwriting.

Earlier this week, she reportedly sparked a bidding battle over a film chronicling her Sweetener World Tour, with Netflix putting forth a $5.2 million starting present.

After Grande urged a film in regards to the 2019 world tour being made, quite a few ‘massive hitters’ – along with Netflix and YouTube – immediately expressed curiosity in buying the movie, in keeping with The Sun.

‘Ariana’s employees are negotiating an infinite deal between quite a few large hitters, with Netflix and YouTube every exhibiting curiosity,’ a provide instructed the website.

‘Netflix has put ahead a beginning provide of £4million to get the rights,’ offers the availability.

Grande’s supervisor, Scooter Braun, is primary negotiations, the availability explains.

‘The deal is being negotiated by Ari’s closest advisers, led by Scooter Braun.’

Grande was adopted extensively by cameras all through her tour remaining yr, and this new film is able to seize her life on the freeway, backstage, and in dwell efficiency, starting with the discharge of her Thank U, Next album.

‘It might be a brutally trustworthy and uncooked depiction of how robust life will be on the highway however will embrace the happier, heart-warming instances too,’ the availability outlined.

Grande launched Sweetener, her fourth studio album, in 2018, adopted by Thank U, Next in 2019.

Both of the albums had been created all through a troublesome time for Ariana, who was grappling with the dying of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, break up from Davidson and bombing of her Manchester current in 2017.

Both of the albums had been essential successes, with Sweetener profitable a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album and Thank U, Next nominated on the an identical awards current the next yr.

Now, Ariana is up for yet one more award for her newest collaboration with Lady Gaga.

The duo lead the 2020 MTV Video Music Award nominations with 9 nominations each, adopted shut behind by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd whom are every up for six.

Grande and Gaga had been every nominated for Video Of The Year for his or her No. 1 dance hit Rain On Me, which might be competing for Song Of The Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects and Best Choreography.

Grande has moreover been nominated for Best Music Video From Home and Best Collaboration for her monitor with Justin Bieber, Stuck with U.

While she’s been writing up a storm, in May, she revealed she doesn’t ‘actually really feel comfy placing something out proper now’ all through an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s At Home sequence.