Azealia Banks issues followers after “worrying” posts about ending her life

Azealia Banks supported by followers after posting “worrying” messages about ending her life.



Picture:

Getty/Instagram Picture:Getty/Instagram



Rapper Azealia Banks posted regarding messages on Instagram the place she claimed: “I’m able to go”.

Azealia Banks has obtained an outpouring of assist from her followers after she posted a collection of messages claiming that she was prepared to finish her life.

> Black Lives Matter UK: How can I donate?

The ‘212’ rapper took to Instagram Stories and shared a variety of messages which her followers described as “worrying” and “heartbreaking” with many asking individuals to verify on the star.

Azealia Banks shared “worrying” posts about ending her life on Instagram.



Picture:

Picture:

Getty





WARNING – Many of the messages included on this article could also be triggering

Banks, who has launched a number of songs this 12 months together with ‘Canada Goose’ and ‘Nirvana’, sparked fan concern after stating, “Yea I feel I’m completed right here”.

The rapper went on to say, “This pandemic, excessive lack of social interplay, no intimacy mixed with fixed public ridicule is making life more durable than it is price. It assume I’ll finish my tenure right here on earth quickly.”

She went on to say, “I’m not begging for consideration or asking for sympathy/empathy… I’m simply able to go. Peaceful after all. I’ll doc my final instances and launch a movie for you all to lastly perceive me, From my perspective [sic].”

After a variety of on-line beefs with varied celebrities from Elon Musk to Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé, Azealia Banks has a controversial status, however in what’s clearly a time of want her followers have assembled to assist her.

Despite Banks saying, “Please do not bombard me with messages. I’m not in ache. I’m at peace,” the rapper’s followers known as for individuals near the star to verify on her and shared constructive messages hoping that she can be okay.

One individual tweeted, ‘Azealia Banks’ message can be worrying at any time however I feel what worries me probably the most is how calm her tone is. That’s scary. I actually hope and pray somebody is pouring assist and love into her rn’.

azealia banks ig story is so worrying and coronary heart breaking.. i hope she will get the assistance she wants — mir⁷ (@wdytmp3) August 9, 2020

I pray for Azealia Banks. She’s by no means been given the identical grace and that may turn into exhausting for anybody. — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) August 9, 2020

I actually hope that Azealia Banks is roofed/protected on this second. Black girls with psychological sickness genuinely don’t get the identical grace/empathy as others do. She deserves a wholesome life the place she doesn’t really feel this ache. — 𝕮𝖔𝖚𝖗𝖙 𝕶𝖎𝖒 💥 (@TheCourtKim) August 9, 2020

Banks later posted a variety of movies calling out individuals who solely assist her when she’s down and requested for individuals to point out her love when she’s “up and I obtained a smile on my face.”

Alongside a selfie, Banks additionally wrote, “I’m high-quality, higher than I used to be earlier than”. Fans have continued their outpouring of affection for the star and are hoping that she’s secure and being supported.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!