Billie Eilish Debuts Her New Single Inside The Top 10 As Harry Styles Hits No. 1

SEATTLE, WA – DECEMBER 11: Singer Billie Eilish performs onstage throughout Deck The Hall Ball hosted … [+] by 107.7 The End at WaMu Theater on December 11, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

Getty Images



In one thing of a shock transfer, Harry Styles rockets proper to the highest of the Hot 100 together with his present single “Watermelon Sugar,” which advances from No. 7 to No. 1 in a single large step. The tune is his first to run the present on the all-genre tally, and it leads the best way whereas one new observe begins its time on the roster contained in the uppermost space.

Steady at Nos. 2 and three, respectively are DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s seven-week No. 1 smash “Rockstar” and Jack Harlow, DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne’s “What’s Poppin.” The latter reduce has been held again from operating the present, regardless of a powerhouse staff of a few of the greatest names within the enterprise lending their abilities to the favored launch.

Both The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” and Saint Jhn’s “Roses” rise barely, settling at Nos. four and 5, respectively.

New to the Hot 100’s high 10 this week is Billie Eilish’s “My Future,” a just-released single which can signify she’s able to kick off the following section of her profession. The tune launches at No. 6 this body, giving the teenager famous person her third look contained in the essential tier. “My Future” debuts because the third-bestselling track within the U.S. and the third-most-streamed.

Eilish first broke into the highest 10 on the Hot 100 final 12 months with “Bad Guy,” which ultimately went all the best way to No. 1. She adopted that win up a number of months later with the standalone hit “Everything I Wanted.”

Up to a brand new excessive level of No. 7 is “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” by Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685. The track first reached the area final body, settling at No. 10.

After debuting at No. 1 on final week’s Hot 100, Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan” falls to No. eight in its second keep on the chart. The lead Folklore single was one in all three model new cuts that began off inside the highest 10 final interval, however now it’s the one one which has managed to carry on for a couple of flip, as each “Exile” with Bon Iver and “The 1” fall beneath the No. 10 spot (although Billboard hasn’t but revealed the place they rank this time round).

Back inside the highest 10 (now that Swift isn’t taking over as a lot area as she was final week) are Chris Brown and Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” and Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo,” which surge to Nos. 9 and 10, respectively.

