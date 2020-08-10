Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Garner Spotted at Malibu Beach Together

Actors Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper, with Cooper’s daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, have been noticed hanging out on the seaside in Malibu, in line with TMZ.

In the launched photographs, Garner could be seen constructing a sandcastle with Cooper’s daughter, whereas Cooper lies out within the solar.

The former Alias co-stars are understood to be single, however they reportedly simply frolicked as associates.

Update 8/10/20:

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner are merely good associates, in line with Us Weekly.

After the 2 actors and former costars have been photographed at a Malibu seaside along with Cooper’s daughter, romance rumors rapidly started to flow into. A supply confirmed to Us, nevertheless, that the pair’s relationship is strictly platonic and has been since their Alias days.

“They are associates and have been without end,” a supply advised the outlet.

As for Garner and her ex-boyfriend John Miller, the 2 reportedly had an amicable break up, breaking apart resulting from Garner not being able to decide to marriage once more. Garner was beforehand married to actor Ben Affleck, and the 2 share three youngsters collectively.

“[John] was prepared for marriage and she or he simply could not commit,” an insider stated. “They parted on very amicable phrases.”

Original Post 8/6/20:

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner headed out for a beachside hold.

Per TMZ, Jennifer Garner joined her fellow actor Bradley Cooper and his three-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, for some enjoyable within the Malibu solar yesterday. In the photographs, Cooper could be seen mendacity out, whereas Garner, wearing a navy sweater, blue skirt, and white sneakers, helps Lea construct a sandcastle. The two actors have identified one another for numerous years and each starred within the tv present Alias collectively.

Though there is not any approach to affirm whether or not the seaside day for the 2 actors was an informal hold or one thing extra intimate, each Cooper and Garner are not too long ago single, per the outlet. Cooper’s earlier relationship with mannequin Irina Shayk ended final summer time, whereas Garner has reportedly damaged up along with her boyfriend, John Miller, after two years of courting. Garner was beforehand married to actor Ben Affleck with whom she shares three youngsters, Violet, Seraphina Rose, and Samuel Garner Affleck.

Much like Garner and Affleck, Cooper actively co-parents together with his ex, and the 2 have remained shut whereas staying dedicated to elevating their daughter collectively.

“They have an excellent system in place for Lea and so they take turns along with her,” a supply beforehand advised E! News. “They additionally come collectively as a household and do issues once they can. They talk quite a bit and are good associates.”

