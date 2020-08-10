Braves: Huascar Ynoa appears spectacular, Will Smith makes debut in Game 1 win

In a considerably shocking choice, the Braves opted to provide Huascar Ynoa the beginning in Mike Soroka’s place on Sunday. The 22-year-old righty made his debut out of the bullpen final yr, however this was the primary begin of his main league profession. However, the outing was extra like an prolonged reduction look — being that it was a seven-inning sport, and the expectation was for him to solely go a few frames. With that being the case, he carried out remarkably effectively.

Ynoa pitched an ideal first two innings earlier than operating into just a little little bit of bother within the third, which compelled Brian Snitker to tug him in favor of Tyler Matzek with two on and one out. One of these runners would wind up crossing the plate, giving Ynoa a ultimate line of two.1 innings, 1 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 1K. He regarded way more comfy this time round than he did in his two appearances final season, attacking the strike zone early and infrequently.

There was a noticeable dip in his velocity. Last yr, Ynoa had a mean fastball of 97.6. Today, he sat within the mid-90s all afternoon, however that is likely to be for the higher. Like most younger pitchers, Ynoa’s had issues throwing strikes, however he appeared way more in management at a decrease velocity. Perhaps that’s one thing he labored on this offseason, or it might be as a result of it was his first look of the season, and there aren’t any followers.

The remainder of the seven-inning sport didn’t have a lot pleasure exterior of 1 breakthrough inning by the Braves. In the fourth, Ronald Acuña received the celebration began with a two-run homer, his second of the season. Then the Braves loaded the bases for Adam Duvall, who cleared them with a double, giving them a 5-1 lead.

Per typical, the bullpen was beautiful, and it featured an look from Will Smith — his first in a Braves uniform. The first batter he needed to face was none apart from Bryce Harper, somebody he’s had loads of success in opposition to in his profession (0-Eight with 5Ks). Smith was in a position to get forward of Harper however ultimately misplaced him, placing two males on for Didi Gregorious. However, he was in a position to pressure Gregorious to come out on the primary pitch. The remainder of the bullpen pitched 4.1 innings and allowed only one hit and one run.

It was a top quality win for the Braves over their division rival, particularly contemplating their beginning pitching scenario, and units them up properly to comb this double-header with Max Fried on the mound in Game 2.

Photo: David John Griffin/Icon Sportswire