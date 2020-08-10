Buck the System: 8 Black Leaders Reshaping the Music Industry’s Future

Tunde Balogun, Co-Founder/President, LVRN

With the rise of Black-owned label/company hybrids grow to be the trade norm? Tunde Balogun hopes so. The president and co-founder of LVRN—together with 4 different Black males—has discovered success operating his personal enterprise inside music after being denied numerous alternatives by main labels arising.

Balogun: “When we first got our deal three, four years ago, our deal wasn’t crazy. You have to be real with yourself. Black guys, young, from Atlanta. Yeah, we make good music, but n****s don’t respect the business sometimes from Atlanta. We know you’re already looking at us like we don’t know what we’re doing. We’ll be able to get a building, get an office, we’re going to do everything you all think we’re not going to do, because it’s already in our minds, but it’s like we had a vision. When you see us coming, you’re not going to really be able to poke too many holes in it because we really studied history.

“I think there will be more LVRN, Since The 80s, Dreamvilles, as there should be. I think it’s great for Black executives, for new talent. Some of the most successful artists are the ones that are really nurtured by executives who protect them and who don’t let them get eaten up by things.

“Sometimes it’s things that people may not realize, and it’s important to have that protection around you and the artists, which is why we do need more Black executives in the buildings. But not just in the C-suite. It’s important that the assistant who wants to be a chairwoman or chairman one day feels like there is a path there, and feels like the VP to SVP to EVP actually cares about them and their come-up, because that’s the future. I think we need to be careful not to think of now, and more of the future. So I hope there’s more of us. I hope there’s a 22, 23-year-old person with their homies who are like, ‘I want us to be next LVRN.’”

Aishah White, Senior Vice President of Media and Strategic Development, Warner Records

If you followed the rise of acts like Ty Dolla $ign, XXXtentacion or Lil Pump you should know that the publicist working countless houses behind the scenes was Aishah White. After leaving Def Jam in 2010, the Los Angeles native started her own firm, AKW Public Relations. Her track record was the resume that landed her in a senior VP role with Warner Records. She didn’t know she wanted to work in PR until she met a mentor who looked like her.

White: “Honestly, I did not see any Black women in positions of power at that company until I met Kita Williams at Def Jam. And not that she was a senior level executive, but she was an executive and she was in the building and she carried herself with such grace and sophistication and she was such a professional. But she was also real as fuck and down to earth, and was someone who saw me. It wasn’t like she was just treating me like any old intern. She really took the time to get to know me and teach me things and show me what publicity was and how to navigate the industry no matter what department I worked in.

“These are conversations that have been going around for years. And I did read Ray’s piece and it was very enlightening for a lot of people. But for a lot of us it’s very regular and it just hasn’t been said. That goes back to the fear of not shining your light and speaking your truth and showing who you are. We absolutely have to do more. We do need more people of color in positions of power. We do need systems in place that give people of color an advantage within the music industry, because we have always had a disadvantage and we are carrying the culture forward. We are bringing in the dollars.”

Steven “Stevo” Dingle, Manager, Founder of Stay Lowe

When it involves his job, Steven “Stevo” Dingle jokes that he’s like Doug Stamper. Though he’s not concocting nefarious energy performs just like the “House of Cards” character, Dingle thrives at being the man behind the scenes getting shit carried out. He’s a fixer, chief, and information, and has been for artists like OG Maco, Miloh Smith, Kollision and producers akin to OG Parker and Romano. Before the pandemic hit, he and his enterprise companion launched their very own administration, manufacturing, and publishing firm, Stay Lowe Entertainment.

Dingle: “The goal was always to get into the building. That was my goal. Forming a company and boasting that I’m a CEO—that’s not a dream, but I did it out of necessity. If I’m not going to get a job anywhere I’ll just make my own. To me, it’s really just about access to resources. We can all go back to the beginning of time when somebody sees Cadillac Records and sees how Chess started his label. Muddy Waters, he didn’t have the resources, but you know, white guys would kind of go start the label, and then he had access to those resources. And that’s how a lot of major labels started. The white folks had the resources. So they created it and then the artists needed the resources to be a successful musician. So they go to where the resources are.

“In modern day, especially in Atlanta, it’s like you have these Black kids who know every artist that’s about to pop. They can get into any studio. They know all these producers, but they never get the opportunity. On the flip side, there are kids who might’ve gone to college, and who can afford to then intern for their major label job because the parents can afford to allow them not to work for two years. They get the internship but they don’t know anybody or anything about the culture. They get to work in whatever department they want to be in, and then they later get the executive job. You just have to understand it’s the resources and the access that we’re really lacking. I mean, you can say opportunity too, but I’m the type of person where if the opportunity doesn’t come, create your own.”