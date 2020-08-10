Celebrity PDA of 2020 | Gallery

By Wonderwall.com Editors

1:00pm PDT, Aug 10, 2020

Wonderwall.com has rounded up the most effective (and cutest!) movie star PDA moments of 2020! Let’s start with these lovebirds…Gerard Butler and girlfriend Morgan Brown loved and over the masks kiss whereas out in Venice, CA on Aug. 3.Keep studying for extra PDA… RELATED: Best movie star photographs of 2020

Aaron Taylor Johnson loved a stroll by the water whereas out having fun with a seaside day along with his spouse Sam in Malibu, C on Aug. 8. RELATED: Celeb {couples} with huge age gaps

Eyal Booker and Delilah Belle Hamlin shared a candy second whereas out and about in Primrose Hill, London, UK on July 29.

Logan Paul and Josie Canseco saved shut as they left dinner in West Hollywood, CA on July 26.

Scout Willis and her boyfriend Jake Miller shared a cute second whereas sporting matching masks in Los Angeles, CA on July 22.

Model Daisy Lowe was seen kissing a thriller man whereas out in London, England on July 15.

Paris Hilton and her boyfriend Carter Reum appeared cherished up whereas having fun with a seaside day together with her household in Malibu, CA on July 27.

Demi Lovato and her fiance Max Ehrich held fingers as they arrived for dinner in Malibu, CA on Aug. 2.

Amber Heard walks hand in hand together with her girlfriend Bianca Butti in London, England on July 30.

Brooke Burke hugged boyfriend Scott Rigsby whereas heading to dinner in Malibu on June 18.

Raven-Symoné put an arm round spouse Miranda Maday whereas out in Los Angeles on June 29.

Delilah Hamlin shared a candy second with boyfriend Eyal Booker as they took their canine for a stroll in London on July 2.

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. and girlfriend Lauren Wood shared a candy second whereas out in West Hollywood on June 28.

YouTuber Tana Mongeau hugged rumored new bae Francesca Farago from “Too Hot to Handle” whereas leaving dinner in West Hollywood on July 6.

Cardi B and Offset shared a kiss at Tao restaurant in Los Angeles on June 22 after he offered her with flowers.

Aaron Carter and fiancée Melanie Martin held fingers whereas operating errands collectively in Beverly Hills on June 25.

Alessandra Ambrosio and her Italian boyfriend, Nicolo Oddi, held onto one another whereas grabbing pizza in Venice, California, on May 17.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas could not maintain their fingers off one another whereas operating errands in Los Angeles on June 9.

Professional dancers Sasha Farber and Emma Slater kissed by means of their masks whereas out in West Hollywood on May 16.

“Dancing With the Stars” decide Sharna Burgess planted a kiss on her boyfriend whereas having fun with the outside in Bondi, Australia, on May 30.

Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard shared a kiss in entrance of their Tesla earlier than taking their canine, Columbo, for a stroll down the coast in Venice, California, on May 12.

Dev Patel acquired a kiss as he celebrated his 30th birthday with an out of doors quarantine celebration thrown by girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey in Los Angeles on April 23.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello held fingers whereas strolling her household’s canine, Thunder, in Miami on May 6.

Robin Wright could not maintain her fingers — or lips — off husband Clement Giraudet whereas at a canine park in Los Angeles’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood on May 5.

Selma Blair and boyfriend Ron Carlson kissed by means of their masks whereas ready for his or her espresso order at Alfred in Los Angeles’s Studio City neighborhood on May 10.

Ariel Winter acquired a kiss from boyfriend Luke Benward after throwing him a drive-by celebration in Los Angeles on May 12.

“Dancing With the Stars” execs Emma Slater and Sasha Farber shared a candy smooch in Los Angeles on May 1.

James Maslow and Caitlin Spears cuddled up by the seaside in Los Angeles on May 12.

Newlyweds Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger held fingers on a romantic sundown stroll of their Los Angeles neighborhood on April 20.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas held fingers as they waited in line for donuts in Santa Monica, California, on April 18.

Steve Kazee put a loving arm round fiancée Jenna Dewan as they went for a stroll with new child son Callum in a child service in Los Angeles on April 11.

Former “Dancing With the Stars” execs Maksim Chmerkovskiy and spouse Peta Murgatroyd kissed throughout a stroll with son Shai in Los Angeles on April 4.

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus stopped for a kiss throughout a day bike experience collectively in Malibu on April 2.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes could not maintain their fingers — or lips — off of each other throughout their every day espresso stroll in Miami on March 29.

Ben Affleck stole a kiss from girlfriend Ana de Armas throughout a stroll close to his Los Angeles residence on March 30.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin linked arms whereas strolling her canine in Malibu on March 29.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” actor Ben Hardy kissed his girlfriend, “Bates Motel” actress Olivia Cooke, whereas on a stroll in London on March 23.

British actor Rufus Sewell shared a kiss with a thriller lady whereas out in Los Angeles on March 29.

Chris Pratt put an arm round spouse Katherine Schwarzenegger whereas on a stroll in Los Angeles on March 5.

Amber Heard and her new girlfriend Bianca Butti appeared enamored with each other whereas grocery buying in Los Angeles on March 4.

Brooke Burke and her boyfriend Scott Rigsby acquired cozy whereas leaving lunch in Beverly Hills on Feb. 26.

Taylor Hill and her new boyfriend Daniel Fryer took a late evening stroll in New York City on March 3.

They cannot get sufficient! Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas walked their canines in Los Angeles with their arms round each other on April 16.

Kimberly Stewart packed on the PDA together with her boyfriend Jesse Shapira whereas out in Beverly Hills on Feb. 16.

Brooklyn Beckham and his woman love, Nicola Peltz, held fingers as they made their exit from a resort in Paris on Feb. 25.

Rod Stewart and spouse Penny Lancaster held fingers — he had gloves on! — whereas out and about in Los Angeles on March 15.

Former “Dancing With the Stars” execs Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd shared a passionate kiss in New York City on March 9.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen puckered up for an enormous kiss throughout the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers NBA sport on the Staples Center in Los Angeles on March 8.

Ewan McGregor and girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead locked lips whereas strolling their canine in New York City on March 1.

Rami Malek put a protecting arm round girlfriend Lucy Boynton whereas out and about throughout Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 29.

Rob Lowe and former girlfriend Demi Moore caught up with a kiss whereas attending the Tom Ford style present in Los Angeles on Feb. 7.

Carter Reum pecked girlfriend Paris Hilton on the cheek throughout her #SLIV Your Best Life celebration catered by Haute Mess LA in Los Angeles on Feb. 20.

Pregnant Nikki Bella held fingers with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev as they visited the farmers market in Studio City, California, on Feb. 16.

Justin Bieber acted like fairly the gentleman and kissed spouse Hailey Bieber’s hand on the premiere of his YouTube documentary in Los Angeles on Jan. 27.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita held fingers whereas out and about in Los Angeles on Valentine’s Day.

Barbara Palvin planted an enormous ol’ kiss on boyfriend Dylan Sprouse throughout a Fendi celebration in New York City on Feb. 5.

Alessandra Ambrosio and boyfriend Nicolo Oddi shard a kiss whereas out and about in Venice, California, on Jan. 23.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos held fingers whereas sitting within the entrance row of the Tom Ford Fall/Winter 2020 style present at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Feb. 7.

Bernie Sanders kissed spouse Jane O’Meara Sanders throughout a presidential election marketing campaign occasion in Cedar Rapids, New Hampshire, on Feb. 2.

President Donald Trump holds fingers with first woman Melania Trump as they stroll to the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 14 on their method to Palm Beach, Florida, for the weekend.

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine kissed mannequin spouse Behati Prinsloo on the purple carpet on the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Feb. 9.

Jordan Fisher kissed fiancée Ellie Woods on the purple carpet on the premiere of his Netflix movie “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” on the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 3.

The normally PDA-shy Cambridges made an exception as Duchess Kate lovingly touched husband Prince William’s arm throughout a go to to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution Mumbles Lifeboat station in Swansea, Wales, on Feb. 4.

Jodie Turner-Smith and husband Joshua Jackson cuddled up on the afterparty of the U.Ok. premiere of her movie “Queen & Slim” in London on Jan. 28.

Artem Chigvintsev wrapped his arms round pregnant fiancé Nikki Bella whereas operating errands in Beverly Hills on Jan. 30.

“Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown kissed fiancé Ian Jordan on the purple carpet on the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Feb. 9.

Taron Egerton kissed girlfriend Emily Thomas, a producer, on the cheek throughout the Charles Finch and Chanel pre-BAFTA Awards celebration in London on Feb. 1.

Filmmakers Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig held fingers on the purple carpet on the 72nd Writers Guild Awards at Edison Ballroom in New York City on Feb. 1.

Brie Larson held fingers with boyfriend Elijah Allan-Blitz as they walked down the Oscars purple carpet on Feb. 9.

Anna Eberstein and husband Hugh Grant held fingers as they arrived on the EE British Academy Film Awards afterparty on the Grosvenor House Hotel in London on Feb. 2.

Tanya Tucker and boyfriend Craig Dillingham kissed whereas making their purple carpet debut as a pair on the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.

Rekindled couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik confirmed off slightly PDA after having dinner in New York City’s NoHo district on Jan. 11.

Molly Sims acquired a kiss from producer husband Scott Stuber on the purple carpet on the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on Feb. 9.

Jesse Williams planted a kiss on girlfriend Taylour Paige as they went buying and condo searching in New York City on Jan. 17.

Emma Roberts and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund loved a kiss break in West Hollywood on Jan. 8.

Kelly Rowland and hubby Tim Weatherspoon held fingers as they took a post-breakfast stroll in Beverly Hills on Jan. 7.

David Crosby and spouse Jan Dance kissed on the purple carpet on the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.

Derek Hough and girlfriend Hayley Erbert cuddled up on the farmers market in Studio City, California, on Jan. 12.