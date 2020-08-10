Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2013-GC17 — Moody’s affirms 9 courses of CGCMT 2013-GC17

New York, August 10, 2020 — Moody’s Investors Service, (“Moody’s”) has affirmed the scores on 9 courses in Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2013-GC17 (“CGCMT 2013-GC17”), Commercial Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2013-GC17 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); beforehand on Aug 24, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); beforehand on Aug 24, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); beforehand on Aug 24, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); beforehand on Aug 24, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); beforehand on Aug 24, 2018 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); beforehand on Aug 24, 2018 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); beforehand on Aug 24, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); beforehand on Aug 24, 2018 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. PEZ**, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); beforehand on Mar 18, 2019 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)

The scores on the six P&I courses had been affirmed as a result of the transaction’s key metrics, together with Moody’s loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody’s confused debt service protection ratio (DSCR) and the transaction’s Herfindahl Index (Herf), are inside acceptable ranges.

The scores on the IO courses had been affirmed based mostly on the credit score high quality of their referenced courses.

The score on the exchangeable class was affirmed as a result of credit score high quality of the referenced exchangeable courses.

The speedy unfold of the coronavirus outbreak, the federal government measures put in place to include it and the deteriorating international financial outlook, have created a extreme and in depth credit score shock throughout sectors, areas and markets. Our evaluation has thought of the impact on the efficiency of economic actual property from the collapse in US financial exercise within the second quarter and a gradual restoration within the second half of the yr. However, that end result is dependent upon whether or not governments can reopen their economies whereas additionally safeguarding public well being and avoiding an additional surge in infections. As a outcome, the diploma of uncertainty round our forecasts is unusually excessive. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social threat below our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public well being and security. Stress on industrial actual property properties will likely be most immediately stemming from declines in resort occupancies (notably associated to convention or different group attendance) and declines in foot site visitors and gross sales for non-essential objects at retail properties.

Moody’s score motion displays a base anticipated lack of 5.3% of the present pooled stability, in comparison with 3.3% at Moody’s final evaluate. Moody’s base anticipated loss plus realized losses is now 3.8% of the unique pooled stability, in comparison with 2.9% on the final evaluate. Moody’s offers a present listing of base anticipated losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

The efficiency expectations for a given variable point out Moody’s forward-looking view of the doubtless vary of efficiency over the medium time period. Performance that falls outdoors the given vary can point out that the collateral’s credit score high quality is stronger or weaker than Moody’s had beforehand anticipated.

Factors that might result in an improve of the scores embrace a major quantity of mortgage paydowns or amortization, a rise within the pool’s share of defeasance or an enchancment in pool efficiency.

Factors that might result in a downgrade of the scores embrace a decline within the efficiency of the pool, mortgage focus, a rise in realized and anticipated losses from specifically serviced and troubled loans or curiosity shortfalls.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the July 10, 2020 distribution date, the transaction’s combination certificates stability has decreased by 30% to $610 million from $867 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 55 mortgage loans ranging in dimension from lower than 1% to 12% of the pool, with the highest ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 52% of the pool. One mortgage, constituting 3% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit score evaluation. Six loans, constituting 7% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US authorities securities.

Moody’s makes use of a variation of Herf to measure the range of mortgage sizes, the place a better quantity represents larger range. Loan focus has an essential bearing on potential score volatility, together with the chance of a number of notch downgrades below hostile circumstances. The credit score impartial Herf rating is 40. The pool has a Herf of 19, in comparison with 21 at Moody’s final evaluate.

As of the July 2020 remittance report, loans representing 92% had been present or inside their grace interval on their debt service funds, 1% had been past their grace interval however lower than 30 days delinquent, 3% had been 60 days delinquent and a couple of% had been 90+ days delinquent.

Five loans, constituting 6% of the pool, are on the grasp servicer’s watchlist. The watchlist consists of loans that meet sure portfolio evaluate pointers established as a part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) month-to-month reporting bundle. As a part of Moody’s ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the company opinions the watchlist to evaluate which loans have materials points that might have an effect on efficiency.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool. Three loans, constituting 6% of the pool, are presently in particular servicing. Two of the specifically serviced loans, representing 4.4% of the pool, have transferred to particular servicing since March 2020.

The largest specifically serviced mortgage is the Park Place Shopping Center mortgage ($16.2 million — 2.7% of the pool), which is secured by a grocery anchored retail heart positioned in Vallejo, California. Performance of the property declined following the grocery store anchor, Raley’s(40% of internet rentable space (NRA)) , vacating upon their lease expiration in 2017. Additionally, the second largest tenant, 24 Hour Fitness(15% of NRA), filed chapter and rejected the lease on the property in June 2020. The mortgage was transferred to particular servicing in June 2020 and is final paid by its April 2020 debt service fee. The borrower said that they had been now not prepared to cowl shortfalls and needed to cooperatively flip the property over to the lender. The lender has engaged counsel and can proceed with foreclosures/receivership.

The second largest specifically serviced mortgage is the SpringHill Suites – Willow Grove, PA Loan ($11.Three million — 1.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 155-room limited-service resort property positioned in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, roughly 30 miles north of Philadelphia. The mortgage transferred to particular servicing in July 2017 for delinquent funds and have become actual property owned (REO) in August 2019.

The third largest specifically serviced mortgage is the Holiday Inn Columbia mortgage ($10.5 million — 1.7% of the pool), which is secured by a 311-room full-service resort positioned in Columbia, Missouri. The mortgage was transferred to particular servicing in June 2020 for imminent default in relation to the coronavirus outbreak and is final paid by its March 2020 debt service fee. The borrower needed to show the property over to the lender. Legal counsel has been engaged and the asset supervisor is within the course of getting a receiver for the property.

Moody’s has additionally assumed a excessive default likelihood for a poorly performing mortgage, constituting 0.7% of the pool and secured by a Class-B suburban workplace. Moody’s has estimated an combination lack of $20 million (a 48% anticipated loss on common) from the specifically serviced and troubled loans.

Moody’s acquired full or partial yr 2019 working outcomes for 100% of the pool, and partial yr 2020 working outcomes for 63% of the pool (excluding specifically serviced and defeased loans). Moody’s weighted common conduit LTV is 96%, the identical as at Moody’s final evaluate. Moody’s conduit part excludes loans with structured credit score assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specifically serviced and troubled loans. Moody’s internet money movement (NCF) displays a weighted common haircut of 19% to essentially the most just lately accessible internet working revenue (NOI). Moody’s worth displays a weighted common capitalization charge of 9.3%.

Moody’s precise and confused conduit DSCRs are 1.44X and 1.07X, respectively, in comparison with 1.50X and 1.08X on the final evaluate. Moody’s precise DSCR is predicated on Moody’s NCF and the mortgage’s precise debt service. Moody’s confused DSCR is predicated on Moody’s NCF and a 9.25% stress charge the company utilized to the mortgage stability.

The mortgage with an investment-grade structured credit score evaluation is the 22 East 60th Street Loan ($16 million — 2.6% of the pool). The mortgage is secured by an eight-story, 58,000 sq. toes (SF) , Class B workplace property on Manhattan’s East Side. The property was constructed in 1925 and was renovated extensively by the present mortgage sponsor in 2005. The mortgage sponsor is the French Institute – Alliance Francaise (FIAF), the French cultural and academic establishment. FIAF owns the property, and occupies the entire property besides for about 3,200 SF of floor ground retail, which is presently leased to a French restaurant. The property is positioned lower than two blocks from Central Park. Moody’s structured credit score evaluation and confused DSCR are aa2 (sca.pd) and 1.75X, the identical as at Moody’s final evaluate.

The high three conduit loans symbolize 32% of the pool stability. The largest mortgage is the Miracle Mile Shops Loan ($73 million — 12% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $565 million first mortgage mortgage. The mortgage is secured by a 450,000 SF regional mall positioned on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. The collateral property is positioned on the base of the Planet Hollywood Hotel and attracts from non-traditional anchors, three performing arts theaters and the Las Vegas Strip itself. The collateral was 97% leased as of April 2020, in comparison with 96% leased as of June 2018. The March 2020 operating twelve-month comparable in-line gross sales (tenants with lower than 10,000 SF) had been $796 PSF, in comparison with $850 within the prior operating twelve-month interval. Moody’s LTV and confused DSCR are 93% and 0.9X, respectively, in comparison with 89% and 0.88X at Moody’s final evaluate.

The second largest mortgage is The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta Loan ($71 million — 12% of the pool). The mortgage is secured by a 371,000 SF outlet heart in Woodstock, Georgia, roughly 30 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta. The heart was accomplished in 2013 and was 97% leased as of March 2020, unchanged from September 2019. The heart is anchored by Saks Off fifth Avenue and the Nike Factory Store. Other nationwide retailers embrace Polo Ralph Lauren, Columbia Sportswear and Brooks Brothers. The mortgage sponsor is CBL & Associates and Horizon Group Properties, every proudly owning a 50% curiosity. CBL labeled the property as a tier 1 mall in its 2019 annual report and indicated 2019 mall retailer gross sales of $450 per sq. foot (PSF), in comparison with the 2018 and 2017 reported mall retailer gross sales of $436 PSF and $425 PSF, respectively. The mortgage is amortizing on a 360-month schedule and has amortized 11% since securitization . Moody’s LTV and confused DSCR are 93% and 1.13X, respectively, in comparison with 86% and 1.23X at Moody’s final evaluate.

The third largest mortgage is the One Union Square Loan ($50 million — 8.2% of the pool). The mortgage is secured by a 42,256 SF mixed-use property positioned in San Francisco, California, located at probably the most fascinating areas inside the Union Square purchasing district. The retail part of the collateral is on the primary 4 flooring and leased to upscale retailers Bulgari, Moncler, Lacoste, and Vera Wang. The workplace part on the highest three flooring of the collateral is presently leased to WeWork and Handlery Hotels. WeWork (23% of NRA) signed a 10-year lease on the property in 2019. The Moody’s LTV and confused DSCR are 107% and 0.81X, respectively, in comparison with 92% and 0.94X at Moody’s final evaluate.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For additional specification of Moody’s key score assumptions and sensitivity evaluation, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions within the disclosure kind. Moody’s Rating Symbols and Definitions could be discovered at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The evaluation consists of an evaluation of collateral traits and efficiency to find out the anticipated collateral loss or a variety of anticipated collateral losses or money flows to the rated devices. As a second step, Moody’s estimates anticipated collateral losses or money flows utilizing a quantitative device that takes under consideration credit score enhancement, loss allocation and different structural options, to derive the anticipated loss for every rated instrument.

Moody’s didn’t use any stress situation simulations in its evaluation.

For scores issued on a program, collection, class/class of debt or safety this announcement offers sure regulatory disclosures in relation to every score of a subsequently issued bond or observe of the identical collection, class/class of debt, safety or pursuant to a program for which the scores are derived solely from present scores in accordance with Moody’s score practices. For scores issued on a help supplier, this announcement offers sure regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit standing motion on the help supplier and in relation to every explicit credit standing motion for securities that derive their credit score scores from the help supplier’s credit standing. For provisional scores, this announcement offers sure regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional score assigned, and in relation to a definitive score which may be assigned subsequent to the ultimate issuance of the debt, in every case the place the transaction construction and phrases haven’t modified previous to the project of the definitive score in a way that may have affected the score. For additional data please see the scores tab on the issuer/entity web page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit score help from the first entity(ies) of this credit standing motion, and whose scores could change on account of this credit standing motion, the related regulatory disclosures will likely be these of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this strategy exist for the next disclosures, if relevant to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The scores have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no modification ensuing from that disclosure.

These scores are solicited. Please confer with Moody’s Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings accessible on its web site www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained on this press launch apply to the credit standing and, if relevant, the associated score outlook or score evaluate.

Moody’s basic ideas for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) dangers in our credit score evaluation could be discovered at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was materials to the credit standing motion(s) introduced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by certainly one of Moody’s associates outdoors the EU and is endorsed by Moody’s Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.Four paragraph Three of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further data on the EU endorsement standing and on the Moody’s workplace that issued the credit standing is accessible on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on modifications to the lead score analyst and to the Moody’s authorized entity that has issued the score.

Please see the scores tab on the issuer/entity web page on www.moodys.com for added regulatory disclosures for every credit standing.

