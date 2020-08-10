Cosmos, Dogecoin, Ethereum Price Analysis: 08 August

Owing to its overwhelming market dominance and the truth that it shares a excessive correlation with the trade’s altcoins, Bitcoin and its worth motion have at all times had a serious influence on the fortunes of the remainder. This has been the case off-late too, with many alts climbing on the again of Bitcoin’s hike in August. However, some didn’t observe BTC’s lead, whereas others like Ethereum had been beginning to notice corrections after peaking on the charts.

Ethereum [ETH]

Ethereum, the world’s hottest altcoin, has been on fairly a run over the previous few weeks, with ETH surging exponentially for the reason that final week of July. While Bitcoin’s hike did assist the market’s altcoins, it solely gave much more impetus to ETH’s worth efficiency. In reality, on the time of writing, ETH was buying and selling at ranges unseen since August 2018.

It should be famous, nevertheless, that whereas ETH did climb by over 15% to correspond with Bitcoin’s personal surge, at press time, it was noting substantial corrections, with ETH down by over 5% in the previous few days.

Corrections didn’t indicate a development reversal for ETH, nevertheless, as whereas the Parabolic SAR’s dotted markers remained beneath the worth candles and pointed to a bullish market, the Relative Strength Index was nonetheless within the overbought zone on the charts.

Interestingly, ETH hasn’t been capable of persuade everybody as based on a current market report, the altcoin’s efficiency continues to be largely primarily based on hypothesis, relatively than fundamentals.

Cosmos [ATOM]

Cosmos, ranked 26th on CoinMarketCap on the time of writing, was one of many altcoins to notice sharp good points within the month of July, with the worth of the crypto rising considerably. However, ATOM appeared to have stagnated considerably at press time, with it unable to breach the native high from the 2nd week of July. While it did notice good points of over 5% on the charts over the earlier week, ATOM was nonetheless buying and selling nicely beneath its native high.

At the time of writing, the Bollinger Bands had been contracting considerably and pointed to falling worth volatility within the near-term. Further, the Signal Line continued to stay above the MACD line on the charts, regardless of the specter of a bullish crossover.

Dogecoin [DOGE]

Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency market’s hottest meme-coin, has been fairly the revelation this 12 months. DOGE climbed exponentially (By over 100%) on the charts in July on the again of a viral TikTok problem. However, whereas the problem was to push DOGE to $1, that hasn’t transpired, with the meme coin nonetheless a way away from the $1 valuation. In reality, corrections value nearly 30% have accomplished little to assist expectations of DOGE climbing so quickly once more.

The technical indicators, nevertheless, appeared to current opposing views. While the Awesome Oscillator famous barely any market momentum, the Chaikin Money Flow was noting a pointy uptick, underlining a sudden spike in capital inflows.

In what might be extra dangerous information for DOGE’s supporters, based on some cybersecurity researchers, hackers have been utilizing Dogecoin’s blockchain community to deploy malware for a very good 6 months now.