COVID-19 a battle for Savannah lady and her Atlanta mother

Mary Landers

| Savannah Morning News

Even a gentle case of COVID-19 will be lonely and scary.

It was for southside Savannah resident Shakira Weary, 24, who awakened with a cough one Monday in late June. The subsequent day, after her boss instructed her an workplace mate examined constructive for the virus, she too obtained examined. As Weary waited for her check outcomes, she felt fatigued and misplaced her urge for food. Then she misplaced her sense of style and scent.

“So once the taste and smell went away, I was like, all right, I have it,” she stated. Test outcomes confirmed it June 27.

Weary, a 2017 Savannah State University graduate who moved from Atlanta to attend faculty, now works because the workplace supervisor for a southside insurance coverage company. She continued to make money working from home whereas sick however wanted a break every day after a couple of hours.

“I think that it bothered me more like mentally than physically,” she stated.

Weary’s mother, Monica Upshaw, who lives in Atlanta, stored in contact by cellphone every day.

“It was ex-cru-ci-a-ting,” Upshaw stated, drawing out the phrase for emphasis. Shakira is her solely daughter and the youthful of her two youngsters.

“I cannot,” Upshaw stated. “Oh, the battle, the battle that was going on in my head and what I knew I couldn’t do. I mean, my first thought is, I need to get to my baby. But I can’t.“

The two are close and talk by phone most days anyway. Even more so as Weary waited to get better and feared getting worse.

“So like it was times where I would just call my mom and really just sit there and just cry because I had nobody,” Weary stated. “I was fighting this by myself.”

Upshaw would name and hold her daughter on the cellphone even whereas they have been each working, simply to keep watch over her. Sometimes with Upshaw’s husband, Weary’s stepfather, teaching her within the background, the involved mother would tamp down her personal fear.

“He’s like, you gotta keep upbeat for her, child, you gotta. And I’m identical to, ‘Everything’s gonna be OK,’“ Upshaw said.

Friends did help Weary, delivering food, Gatorade and water. And mother and daughter both say they’re grateful to live in an era of internet ordering.

By July 7, Weary tested negative. Since then she has had one health scare, when chest pains sent her to the emergency room. An X-ray and blood work showed no abnormalities.

Her mom and stepdad helped her move apartments in mid-July, which gave Upshaw a chance to be with her daughter in person and make sure she was really OK.

“The test was negative,” Upshaw stated. “Can she contract it again? Heck, I don’t know. But dang it. I’m not staying away from my child.”