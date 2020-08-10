Dakota Johnson Is Still Close With Former Stepfather Antonio Banderas; He ‘Brought an Unbelievably Bright Light’ to Their Family

Hollywood is stuffed with youngsters that adopted after their well-known households’ footsteps and entered the leisure trade. But it’s somewhat completely different for Dakota Johnson since nearly everybody who raised her was an actor. From her grandmother Tippi Hedren to her mom, Melanie Griffith, and her father Don Johnson, she’s surrounded by a Hollywood dynasty of types.

On prime of that, her mom remarried in 1996 to Antonio Banderas. And after practically 20 years collectively, he grew to become a second father to Johnson, who she nonetheless admires to this present day.

Dakota Johnson and Antonio Banderas on the 11th APJ Festival Gala on Sept. 07, 2019 | Ryan Emberley/Getty Images for Artists For Peace And Justice

Dakota Johnson has a really well-known household

As said above, Johnson has a very well-known household. Her mom and father met on the set of Don Johnson’s film The Harrad Experiment. Griffith was an additional within the film, as she was solely 14 on the time, and her mom co-starred with Johnson. Johnson was 22.

They married twice; the primary time in 1976, when she was round 20, and the second time in 1989. That’s when Dakota Johnson was born. The first marriage lasted six months, however the second marriage was round seven years.

Dakota Johnson, Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith on the ‘And Starring Pancho Villa As Himself’ New York Premiere on Aug. 18, 2003 | James Devaney/WireImage

In 1996, Griffith married Banderas, and that’s when their 18-year marriage started. Dakota was about six years outdated. Griffith and Banderas divorced in 2015 because of “irreconcilable differences.”

Johnson’s former stepfather was Antonio Banderas, and he or she nonetheless considers him household

Dakota Johnson and Banderas have been shut because of him being her stepfather, and nonetheless are even after his divorce from Griffith. On Nov. 4, 2019, Johnson introduced Banderas with the Best Actor award on the Hollywood Film Awards. She delivered a heartfelt speech the place she mentioned that she “got very lucky” by having Banderas as a stepfather.

“I got a bonus dad who I realized that, over time, is actually one of the most influential people in my whole life,” Johnson mentioned, in keeping with Refinery 29. “When I was six years old, my mother married a man who brought an unbelievably bright light, a whole new world of creativity and culture, and one remarkably magical little sister into our family.”

Johnson then went on to notice what Banderas has taught her, which included “true passion and discipline.” She famous all of the occasions he would put together for a component in his workplace, “trying to get to the nucleus of something he had become interested in, or a role he was preparing.” No doubt, his love for appearing, together with Johnson’s household historical past, added to her need to be an actor too.

Banderas can also be nonetheless actually shut with Johnson and her household

Griffith continues to be on good phrases with each Don Johnson and Banderas, as seen on social media or different appearances lately. And with Banderas spending a lot time serving to to lift Dakota since she was six, it’s no shock that they’re all so shut.

Antonio Banderas with Dakota Johnson on a yacht through the Copa del Ray regatta, August 06, 2000 | Dusko Despotovic/Sygma by way of Getty Images

In an interview with Vulture final September, Banderas talked about his relationship with Griffith, and mentioned that his submersion into Hollywood went “really fast.” He didn’t know a number of English on the time however discovered that he might talk with Griffith very well.

“I remember those years as very effervescent and really beautiful,” he mentioned. “I am not married with Melanie anymore but she is my family. She is probably one of my best friends, if not the best friend that I have. My family is there, Dakota [Johnson], Little Estella and Alexander.”

When the publication particularly requested about Johnson and her burgeoning (but profitable) profession up to now, Banderas couldn’t be extra proud.

“I met her when she was five years old,” he mentioned. “I followed every single step of it. I’m so proud of her. I saw her the other day in Toronto, and she looks — as I said in the social networks when I put a picture of her and myself, I put there, ‘My radiant Dakota.’”

He said within the interview that she referred to as him “Paponio,” an endearing combo of the phrases “Papa” and “Antonio.” And in her HFA speech, she referred to as him “Papi.”

