Dakota Johnson’s Hollywood ‘Dynasty’ Lineage; There’s More Than Just Melanie Griffith in Her Family Tree

Dakota Johnson is such a well-liked actor at this cut-off date. She’s been in a serious franchise however has such a spread of genres underneath her belt as effectively. From intense horror to impartial, heartfelt movies, Johnson has fairly the resume. Not to say, she’s good at her craft.

With that mentioned, she additionally has a really fascinating lineage; she comes from a household of actors, which many individuals may not know the extent of. So, listed here are the well-known individuals who raised her.

Melanie Griffith, Dakota Johnson, and Don Johnson on the New York premiere of ‘How To Be Single’ on the NYU Skirball Center on February 3, 2016 | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Melanie Griffith

Johnson’s mom is Melanie Griffith, who famously starred as Tess McGill in Working Girl within the 1980s. That received her a Golden Globe award and an Academy Award nomination. Griffith did a number of films and later went on make appearances in lots of TV reveals within the 2000s.

Johnson’s first position in a movie was in her mom’s movie, Crazy in Alabama, which was additionally directed by her then-step father, Antonio Banderas. While Griffith had a starring position within the movie, Johnson was only a little one and performed considered one of her youngsters alongside together with her half-sister, Stella Banderas.

Don Johnson

Don Johnson is Dakota Johnson’s father and has been performing because the late ‘60s. He appeared in several films and a ton of television shows. But he’s greatest identified for his position as James “Sonny” Crockett in Miami Vice within the ‘80s, which won him a Golden Globe award and an Emmy nomination. He also most recently co-starred in Knives Out as Richard Drysdale (who married into the family through Jamie Lee Curtis’ character Linda).

Johnson and Griffith met when she was 14, obtained married after which divorced 6 months later, in keeping with Yahoo. They met up once more in 1989 and married a second time for about seven years, and Dakota Johnson was born in 1989.

Tippi Hedren

Hedren is Dakota Johnson’s grandmother and Griffith’s mom. She was a mannequin first, then went on to grow to be a reasonably widespread actor after Alfred Hitchcock solid her in The Birds, considered one of his hottest horror films. Hedren went on to star in Marnie and cleaning soap operas like The Bold and the Beautiful.

One of the extra eccentric issues about Hedren is that she owned lots of massive cats within the ‘60s and ‘70s, which aided within the filming of Roar, some of the harmful films to movie. It starred Hedren and ex-husband Noel Marshall, together with Griffith, who needed to have reconstructive surgical procedure after being mauled by one of many wild cats on set. In a latest interview with The Graham Norton Show, Johnson revealed Hedren nonetheless has round 13 or 14 massive cats, however now not has the huge compound like earlier than.

Antonio Banderas

While Antonio Banderas isn’t associated to Johnson by blood, he was a “bonus dad” for the actor for nearly 20 years. Banderas married Griffith in 1996 and since a stepfather to Johnson, one which she seems again on very fondly. And despite the fact that Banderas and Griffith divorced in 2015, Johnson nonetheless sees him as a father determine. She gave a really touching speech on the Hollywood Film Awards in November, and nonetheless calls him “Papi.”

“I come from a family of many a marriage and I got very lucky,” Johnson mentioned as she offered Banderas with the award for his work in Pain and Glory. She referred to as Banderas “one of the most influential people in my whole life.”

