Dave Hughes reveals who needed to switch Lindsay Lohan on The Masked Singer

Lindsay Lohan was compelled to step down from The Masked Singer guessing panel final month on account of coronavirus journey restrictions.

And on Monday, her co-star Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes revealed that his radio colleague Ed Kavalee, 41, had desperately needed Lindsay’s job as a choose on the singing present.

‘He did [want the job] and I shortly swatted it down. I mentioned, “You’ve bought sufficient display time, mate. Just again off,”‘ Dave, 49, instructed News.com.au.

‘There had been definitely mates left, proper and centre making an attempt to muscle in. Everyone needs to be on the present. It’s the present to be on,’ he added.

Last month, Lindsay was compelled to give up The Masked Singer on account of border closures – however her place did not stay vacant for lengthy.

New Zealand comic Urzila Carlson was quickly confirmed as her alternative.

The 44-year-old accomplished her necessary two-week isolation in Sydney on June 30, earlier than she flew to Melbourne to start filming.

On Tuesday, the community launched its newest trailer for the zany present, through which Dave jokes about the advantages of the pandemic.

‘Everyone is caught right here on this nation so it is extra prone to be large stars this 12 months!’ the funnyman says.

The line-up of costumed performers is rumoured to incorporate Dami Im, Tommy Little, Madeleine West and Shane Warne.

Last 12 months’s season was a shock rankings hit for Channel 10, and the community will little doubt be hoping for related success this 12 months.

The Masked Singer premieres Monday, August 10 at 7:30pm on Channel 10