David Spade Explains Why Steven Seagal Is The Worst Ever ‘SNL’ Host

In his memoir, A Very Punchable Face, launched final month, SNL’s “Weekend Update” host Colin Jost joked that one of many questions he’s requested probably the most is, “Who is the worst SNL host?” It shouldn’t be a query he solutions within the e book, neither is it one he’ll reply to strangers. There is a number of SNL lore about who the all-time worst host is, nevertheless, and a variety of names have been bandied about through the years, together with Milton Berle, Justin Bieber (in response to Bill Hader), Paris Hilton, Chevy Chase, and — after all — Donald Trump.

But the title most related to worst host ever on SNL is all the time invariably Steven Seagal, who hosted in April 1991, and who Lorne Michaels himself as soon as stated was the worst host ever on the sketch present. Lorne Michaels described the week during which Seagal hosted as “just a really hard week.” Apparently, Seagal ignored the cue playing cards and made up his personal monologue. The episode was so unhealthy that Seagal was reportedly banned from ever showing on the present once more.

Former SNL solid member David Spade was at SNL when Seagal hosted, and on this week’s episode of Rob Lowe’s Literally! podcast, Spade each conceded that Seagal was horrible, but additionally barely defended the ’80s and ’90s motion star.

“I have to defend him a little bit,” Spade advised Lowe within the podcast. “I think maybe his one-inch ponytail was a little too tight that night. He was friendly to me. The only thing he did, is that he tightened up that night, which is what a lot of hosts do. ” He continued:

“You have to sort of trust these 30 people you don’t know,” Spade continued. “Lots of people suppose we’re there to make enjoyable of them. But if we’re getting you on the present to host, all of us need it to work. And for those who make enjoyable of your self — that is the place it will get difficult — it’ll profit you. And we promise you. And for those who don’t, and for those who struggle it an excessive amount of — that was [Seagal]. He was too cool and he had his picture [to maintain]. He couldn’t be relatable. He wouldn’t do kung-fu preventing as a chilly open, or a monologue. “We had one thing [in the monologue] the place he throws in kicks or one thing, and it will have been wonderful. And I believe we walked up and get kicked and fall down. He stated he would do it, however he simply ‘talked it.’ He wouldn’t do it. He wouldn’t play in any respect, after which within the different sketches, he was preventing us. “A lot of [hosts], you have to go through their people when you just want to grab someone and say, ‘Hey, what about this idea?’ And some people [like Seagal] still make you go through their people.”

In different phrases, it seems like, Steven Seagal took himself too severely to look on a sketch present and make enjoyable of himself, so as a substitute of enjoying alongside and mocking himself, he fought in opposition to the writing, each earlier than the present and through. Ultimately, that’s what made him even worse than Paris Hilton, who was at the least keen to make enjoyable of herself, simply not absolutely able to executing it.

Source: Literally! with Rob Lowe