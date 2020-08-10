Dennis Quaid bears in thoughts coping with Lindsay Lohan in ‘The Parent Trap’

It’s been 22 years contemplating that Dennis Quaid performed Lindsay Lohan’s father in Disney’s remake of “The Parent Trap,” in addition to he nonetheless remembers his very first convention with the teenager celeb.

“I met Lindsay at her screen test, and she was over by the craft service table,” Quaid knowledgeable TODAY. “I just went over to meet her, and she struck me as the smartest, most precocious 11-year-old I think I’d ever met. She just had this confidence about her. She didn’t have the part yet. You know, there were four other girls that were all auditioning. But it was just pretty obvious that this was somebody who was really talented, and was going to go beyond ‘The Parent Trap.’ She was a force.”

In the film, which informs the story of doubles divided at start that fulfill at summer season season camp in addition to system to rejoin their separated mothers and dads, Lohan lugged the dual features of Hallie in addition to Annie.

Dennis Quaid performed Lindsay Lohan’s father within the 1998 “Parent Trap” remake. ( C)Walt Disney Co./ Courtesy Everett Collection

“She was just so spot-on,” remembered Quaid,66 “She knew my lines, her lines, everybody’s lines. And then she would, you know, disappear for about 10 minutes and come back. And she was the other twin.”

“We had to shoot things twice, and she would be seamless,” he included. “She would go from this English accent to this American little girl. And how she did it was really just so admirable. She was like a chameleon, the way she could slip into each character.”

Quaid claimed his favored minutes from the movie encompass the dialogue his character, Nick Parker, has with little woman Hallie– not understanding it’s truly her sibling, Annie– after selecting her up from the airport terminal, in addition to the scene by which Nick falls beneath a resort swimming pool after seeing the doubles’ mama, Elizabeth (Natasha Richardson).

Dennis Quaid claimed he appreciated Lohan’s effectivity as his onscreen little women, doubles Hallie in addition to Annie. ( C)Walt Disney Co.

Quaid likewise has heat reminiscences of coping with the late Richardson, that handed away after a snowboarding mishap in 2009.

“She was just always just so great to talk to. She came to work just ready to work and with her attitude and her personality, she was just fantastic to be around. She just made you feel good. She had her boys come to the set. And she was devoted to them. She was just such a great mom herself. And just a lot of fun to be around.”

The late Natasha Richardson performed the doubles’ mama, Elizabeth James. ( C)Walt Disney Co./ Courtesy Everett Collection

Quaid comprehends why the movie’s attraction has truly lasted, higher than twenty years in a while.

“I remember as a boy loving Hayley Mills in ‘The Parent Trap,’” he claimed. “It’s just a story that endures. And you know, there’s a lot of theories about it. It’s sort of a kid-power movie where — especially in the age where there’s so much divorce — kids have the power to put their parents back together again. I think that’s where it comes from.”

Quaid referred to as “The Parent Trap” “a story that endures.” Courtesy Everett Collection

The star’s most up-to-date job is “The Dennissance,” a brand-new assembly podcast by way of the system Audio Up.

“I talk to a lot of very interesting people that I’ve met in my life,” he claimed. “And my favorite part of being an actor is research on a role, and to find out what makes people tick. And so I bring that process to ‘The Dennissance’ to find out what makes these very interesting people tick.”