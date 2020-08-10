Did Leonardo DiCaprio cease Johnny Depp from working in Hollywood after Depp’s Amber Heard feud? Check it out.

Here at Revolver, we’re all the time on the hunt for brand new songs to bang our heads to — certainly, it’s a giant half of our jobs. With that in thoughts, listed below are the tracks launched this week in metallic, onerous rock and hardcore which have been on heavy rotation at Revolver HQ. For your listening pleasure, we’ve additionally compiled the songs in a Spotify playlist, which can develop every week.

First up, we now have the newly introduced venture, King Mothership, from Periphery’s Spencer Sotelo and Matt Halpern and Slaves’ bass participant Tai Wright. The concepts for this have been stewing in Sotelo’ head for about eight years, and the group’s upcoming album, The Ritual, finds him increasing past singing by recording all guitars and keyboards. Of course, the dynamic singer nonetheless lets free, vocally, along with his easy croons and punching screams, however “Cosmic Meltdown” actually shines due to its driving melody and bouncing refrain — à la Coheed and Cambria — which can be simply plain fucking enjoyable.

We’re all the time down for some strong old-school Helmet worship. On “Hard to Swallow,” Texas upstarts Narrow Head make use of a heavy, punishing noise-rock riffed however soaked it in gauzy shoegazery and infectious vocal hooks. Says vocalist-guitarist Jacob Duarte, “I wanted to write something you could bang your head to while still singing along to the melody.” Mission achieved.

EDM powerhouses Rezz and Grabbitz teamed up for this highly effective music in April and garnered over 13 million streams worldwide. However, the latter grew up listening to metalcore and at the moment she’s dropped her second collaboration with certainly one of her favourite bands, Underoath. The scene heavyweights’ remix of the dance monitor take it to a complete new degree. They’ve amplified the atmospherics with clear guitar tones, sneaked in some violent screams and deftly injected the instantly recognizable drumming of Aaron Gillespie.

Swedish theatrical metallic outfit Avatar promised to kick off a darkish “new era” for the band with their just-released album, Hunter Gatherer, and in that vein, every single off the LP has been grimmer and grimier. Grimmest and grimiest of all, nonetheless, is likely to be non-single and album nearer “Wormhole.” Featuring a large, skull-splitting riff and swirling, Faith No More-esque vocal traces from Johannes Eckerström, the reduce will carry you straight by way of the infinite void.

Fit for a King’s forthcoming album, The Path, is their heaviest but, however its third single, “Locked (In My Head),” leans into the band’s poppier inclinations, highlighting their refinement of their patented mixture of abrasive pummel and inescapably catchy choruses. The method completely fits the music’s motivational theme: how our inside struggles can solely be overcome by our personal will energy and perseverance.

Probably the largest metallic information this week was the shock standalone single from French progressive metallic outfit Gojira — which, after all, is fucking epic. Accompanied by a formidable sci-fi-themed animated music video, the aptly titled “Another World” obliquely addresses our apocalyptic instances whereas providing a stirring sense of hope for the longer term. “Hope for the world but prepare for the worst,” bandleader Joe Duplantier sings. “I’d rather find a way on my own/Another world, another place to be.”