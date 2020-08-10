Disney Plus Mulan, Midnight Sun Twilight, Who’s the Boss revival

The new sequence will comply with Milano’s character as a now single mom, dwelling in the identical house from the unique present

“Mulan” going on to the small display screen, the Twilight prequel from Edward’s point-of-view is lastly right here, and “Who’s the Boss” is coming again. These are the highest headlines round Hollywood.

After months of postponement, Disney’s live-action “Mulan” will go on to Disney+, however will price followers a bit of further. The movie can be obtainable starting September four to lease on the streaming app for $30.

“Mulan” was initially set to debut in theaters on March 27 however was canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans fear that this new “straight to digital” technique being utilized by main studios units a harmful precedent for extremely anticipated movies, just like the upcoming “Black Widow” prequel.





The film, an origin story for Scarlett Johansson’s Marvel character, was set to debut on May 1 however was additionally canceled because of the Coronavirus.

Fans are nonetheless holding out hope, nevertheless, that the movie will make an look on the large display screen.





It’s been eight years since followers final noticed Bella and Edward Cullen on the silver display screen, and 12 years for the reason that remaining “Twilight” guide was launched, and now followers are lastly getting the prequel they’ve lengthy needed.

“Midnight Sun” was launched on August four and has already claimed the top-selling spot on Amazon.

The guide, written from Edward’s perspective, was postponed indefinitely in 2008 after a portion of the manuscript leaked on-line to the general public, main writer Stephenie Meyer to desert the undertaking.





Meyer, nevertheless, shocked the world again in May asserting that not solely would the guide be revealed, however it could be launched later this 12 months.

While it is solely been out for a couple of days, followers are already claiming it is perhaps simply the factor to avoid wasting 2020.

I do know what you might be…. POMEGRANATE! #MidnightSun is out TOMORROW, who’s pulling an all-nighter? 👀 pic.twitter.com/kfOYOknew6 — THE TWILIGHT SAGA 🍎 (@Twilight) August 3, 2020

And the long-asked query, “Who’s the Boss,” could lastly be answered.

The hit ABC present from the ’80s is making a comeback with authentic stars, Alyssa Milano and Tony Danza, on the helm.

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 I AM SO EXCITED!#WhosTheBoss is coming again!!! I’ve needed to share this for thus lengthy and now I can! 😭 We really feel the time is true to inform the story of the place these wonderful characters are right this moment. Can’t wait to share their tales with you. So blissful. https://t.co/vhAM3OB21S — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 4, 2020

The present will comply with Milano’s character, now a single mom dwelling within the present’s authentic house along with her father, performed by Danza.

Judith Light can be reportedly in talks to hitch the revival, however that has but to be confirmed.