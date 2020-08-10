Dr. Fauci ‘s reaction to Brad Pitt as him on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been getting a far quantity of face time with the TV public ever for the reason that coronavirus pandemic consumed the nation and upended our lives. But the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases took a step additional into celebrity-hood when 56-year-old two-time Sexiest Man Alive Brad Pitt performed the 79-year-old doctor in a three-minute or so skit on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” (see above) in late April.

Last week, Pitt obtained an Emmy nomination as a visitor actor in a comedy collection for enjoying the doctor. In an AP interview, Fauci stated that the nomination was “surrealistic,” however didn’t anticipate to be distracted by it.

SEEBrad Pitt motion pictures: 24 best movies ranked worst to greatest



“I have to really focus like a laser beam on the things that I’m responsible for. I think that’s kind of interesting. But one thing for sure. It doesn’t go to my head because I don’t pay much attention to it,” Fauci added.

“It doesn’t go to my head”: Dr. Anthony Fauci reacts to Brad Pitt being nominated for an Emmy for enjoying him on “SNL.” pic.twitter.com/0r4DNR20iM — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 29, 2020

How did this casting coup come about? It was all Fauci’s doing. During a CNN interview in April, he was requested about who ought to play him on “SNL.” Why not ask for the moon as he jokingly urged it needs to be Pitt. Voila, a pair of wire-rimmed glasses and a few gray-sprayed hair later and it’s like you’re seeing twins. The physician’s prescription for his comedian double did a lot to life spirits — the YouTube video has practically 14 million web page views.

SEEDang it! A digital Emmys present will probably deny us the pleasure of one other Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunion



It wasn’t all jokes, both, because the Oscar-winner for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” broke character to heap reward on Fauci and all of the devoted medical staff placing their lives on the road to maintain America wholesome.

He did give Pitt a thumb’s-up evaluation in an on-air interview with Telemundo, saying, “I think he did great. I mean, I’m a great fan of Brad Pitt and that’s the reason why when people ask me who I would like to play me, I mention Brad Pitt.” He additionally declared him “a classy guy” for shining consideration on these on the medical entrance traces of the COVID-19 conflict.

It would have been one thing to see if the duty drive skilled might have gone to the Emmys with Pitt, however alas the present should be digital and the doc has extra critical issues to maintain.

PREDICTthe 2020 Emmy winners now; change via September 20



Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and simple app for Apple/iPhone gadgets or Android (Google Play) to compete towards legions of different followers plus our consultants and editors for greatest prediction accuracy scores. See our newest prediction champs. Can you prime our esteemed leaderboards subsequent? Always bear in mind to maintain your predictions up to date as a result of they influence our newest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the enjoyable. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our well-known boards the place 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk day by day to trace newest awards buzz. Everybody needs to know: What do you assume? Who do you are expecting and why?