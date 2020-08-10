Every Major Movie Role Johnny Depp Turned Down

Here’s each main film position Johnny Depp handed on. Over the course of practically 40 years, Depp’s profession has taken some actually sudden twists and turns. After (in)famously getting his begin as considered one of Freddy Krueger’s unlucky victims in the course of the unique A Nightmare on Elm Street, the actor step by step advanced right into a teen heartthrob due to his efficiency on the 21 Jump Street TV present within the late 1980s. Even then, there have been hints of the much less typical main man he would grow to be when he teamed up with John Waters for his ’50s-set musical comedy Cry-Baby in 1990.

Over the last decade that adopted, Depp discovered his area of interest as an eccentric character actor, whereas on the similar time changing into Tim Burton’s muse and, as many would argue, onscreen stand-in. The duo have gone to make eight movies collectively to this point, starting from the Oscar-winning biopic Ed Wood to Disney’s billion greenback grossing Alice in Wonderland re-imagining. In that very same interval, Depp stumbled upon maybe his hottest position (and definitely essentially the most profitable one) as Jack Sparrow, starting with the shock smash-success of the primary Pirates of the Caribbean film in 2003. Thanks to the swashbuckling franchise, Depp’s movie have grossed greater than $10 billion on the field workplace, and led to him setting a world report for the highest-paid actor in 2012.

In current years, nonetheless, his profession has taken on harm. Between starring in a string of pricey misfires (The Lone Ranger, Transcendence, Alice Through the Looking Glass) and his private life overshadowing his work onscreen, Depp is not the magnate he was within the ’00s. Not serving to issues, what was as soon as an ingenious approach of altering his bodily look with prosthetics and ultra-pale make-up has now grow to be his shtick, if additionally one he has appeared to consciously transfer away from together with his most up-to-date movies (Fantastic Beasts however). Being at a crossroads like he’s, now’s pretty much as good a time as any to look again on the assorted films Depp has turned down since he began performing.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

John Hughes’ iconic ’80s highschool comedy Ferris Bueller’s Day Off made a giant title out of Matthew Broderick, at a time when the actor had solely simply gotten his begin showing within the sci-fi movie WarVideo games and fantasy journey Ladyhawke. Prior to his casting, although, lots of megastars within the making have been thought of for the eponymous position, starting from Tom Cruise to Robert Downey Jr. and Depp. During his look on Inside the Actors Studio in 2002, Depp confirmed he’d been within the working to play Ferris, however needed to go as he was unavailable on the time. The similar 12 months Hughes’ film hit theaters in 1986, Depp would as a substitute seem in Oliver Stone’s Vietnam War drama and eventual Best Picture Oscar-winner, Platoon.

Backdraft

Rob Howard’s dramatic thriller Backdraft has left a smaller cultural footprint than different early ’90s hits, and its sequel, merely titled Backdraft 2, went direct to Blu-ray and Digital when it launched 28 years later in 2019. Still, it was a hit in its time, and served as a key stepping stone in costar William Baldwin’s profession. The actor stars reverse Kurt Russell within the movie as two Chicago firefighter siblings (the well-respected Stephen “Bull” McCaffrey and his not-so-experienced brother Brian) who hunt a serial arsonist setting fires across the metropolis. Depp was reportedly within the working to play Baldwin’s position earlier than he turned it down, probably to go make Edward Scissorhands with Burton (which got here out six months earlier than Backdraft). If so, that was a wise transfer on his half.

Speed

Throughout the totally different levels of his profession, Depp has been many issues, however by no means a correct motion film star. It’s potential issues might’ve gone otherwise, had he signed on to play LAPD SWAT officer Jack Traven in Jan de Bont’s hit 1994 action-thriller Speed. The movie famously options Keanu Reeves as Jack (pitting him towards Dennis Hopper’s cop-turned extortionist bomber), however its lead position was reportedly provided to Depp earlier than he handed and Reeves took his place. Interestingly, this is not the one time Depp and Reeves have been into consideration for a similar motion film, just for Reeves to signal on. A couple of years earlier, the actors had additionally been eyed to play Johnny Utah within the unique Point Break (although, it does not seem Depp turned the position down a lot because it merely went to Reeves as a substitute).

Interview with the Vampire

Author Anne Rice was notoriously sad when Tom Cruise was solid as ‘The Brat Prince” vampire Lestat de Lioncourt in Neil Jordan’s 1994 movie adaptation of her Vampire Chronicles novel, Interview with the Vampire. One wonders if she would possibly’ve been extra prepared to embrace the film from the get-go if the position had as a substitute gone to Depp, himself a extra apparent match for the modern and useless blood-sucker. (He even has his personal rock band, very like Lestat does at one level throughout Rice’s books.) The actor reportedly handed on taking part in Lestat for unknown causes, however it all labored out: Interview with the Vampire turned a success and Rice later known as Cruise to reward him for his interpretation of Lestat, admitting he introduced a fervent high quality to the murderous character that she could not have imagined.

Face/Off

Few films embody the concept of preposterous ’90 motion movies in addition to John Woo’s Face/Off, a thriller through which John Travolta’s straight-laced FBI agent and Nicolas Cage’s outlandish terrorist actually swap faces of their cat and mouse sport to defeat the opposite. Before Woo and Travolta signed on, nonetheless, Depp was within the working to play the latter’s position, with Marco Brambilla (Demolition Man) directing. In a twist as silly-sounding because the movie’s premise, Depp ended up passing on the undertaking when he learn the script and realized it wasn’t about hockey. (Clearly, he had a really totally different interpretation of what the title Face/Off meant.) Brambilla left a while later, and the film went on to grow to be the absurd ’90s motion touchstone that it’s.

Titanic

By now, most individuals know higher than to wager towards James Cameron every time he tackles one thing costly and bold. In the late ’90s, although, many pretty thought his historic romance Titanic was an enormous bomb within the making, being the primary tentpole to value $200 million to provide. Cameron’s hefty script for his three hour-plus epic did not do a lot to persuade potential stars both; in a 2001 cellphone interview with Howard Stern, Depp confessed he “labored” by studying the script earlier than giving up and passing on the lead position of Jack Dawson. Instead, his What’s Eating Gilbert Grape costar Leonardo DiCaprio signed on to play the character, catapulting him to the higher echelons of Hollywood after Titanic obliterated field workplace data on its technique to profitable 11 Oscars, Best Picture included.

The Matrix

Once once more, Johnny Depp and Keanu Reeves’ careers crossed paths after they have been each thought of to play Neo in The Matrix. According to The Matrix trilogy composer Don Davis, Depp was truly the Wachowski Sisters’ first selection for the position, even when Warner Bros. was extra fascinated with casting somebody like Brad Pitt or Val Kilmer. The studio later got here round to recruiting Depp when these two actors handed, however ultimately Depp equally turned the movie down, probably partly attributable to his personal busy schedule on the time. Either approach, Reeves would go on to win the Wachowskis’ favor by being “at all times actually tuned in to the idea,” as Davis put it, and it is tough to think about one other actor bringing the proper mixture of zen coolness and charismatic dudeness to the position that Reeves did.

A Series of Unfortunate Events

The bleak humor and kooky nature of Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events universe feels prefer it was nearly tailored for Tim Burton’s storytelling sensibilities. Indeed, the filmmaker was hooked up to direct the 2004 film adaptation of the books early on in its growth, with Depp lined as much as play the scheming villain Count Olaf. The casting is smart in that it might’ve allowed Depp to make use of his abilities as a grasp of disguise (or a man who likes to put on oddball costumes, anyway), although Olaf is a far cry from the outsiders the actor has regularly performed in Burton’s movies. Regardless, he left after Burton departed and was changed by Jim Carrey, who proceeded to show his ham-o-meter as much as 11 within the position of the murderous, fortune-seeking stage performer.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Nowadays, Doug Liman’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith is extra well-known for introducing the world to Brangelina than its satirical examination of marriage by a narrative about two skilled killers who unwittingly wed each other. Early on, although, it was Depp and never Brad Pitt who was lined as much as play the Mr. Smith half of the couple within the film. He reportedly turned it down as a result of competing variety of movies on his plate on the time (together with, Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate, which additionally opened in 2005), paving the way in which for Pitt to signal on in his place reverse Angelina Jolie as Mrs. Smith. Depp and Jolie would as a substitute work collectively 5 years in a while The Tourist, a romantic thriller in all probability higher remembered for being Ricky Gervais’ punching-bag on the Golden Globes.

Sin City

Robert Rodriguez’s 2005 film adaptation of Frank Miller’s Sin City comedian books is loaded with recognizable faces in roles each large and small, together with Benicio Del Toro because the corrupt detective and abusive boyfriend, Jack “Jackie Boy” Rafferty, in “The Big Fat Kill” phase. This was one other case the place Depp was within the working to play the position earlier than having to go attributable to his different commitments (once more, the mid-’00s have been a busy time for him, coming off the success of the primary Pirates of the Caribbean movie). He was subsequently changed by his Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas costar Del Toro, and the whole lot roughly labored out for all involved events. That being mentioned, one wonders if Depp would’ve performed Jackie Boy’s most well-known scene (the place Clive Owen’s Dwight McCarthy hallucinates him coming again to life after his dying) fairly as deliciously excessive as Del Toro did.

