Everything to Know About Tom Holland’s New Girlfriend Nadia Parkes

Sorry girls and gents, however it seems to be like Tom Holland is formally off the market. The actor appears to be relationship British actress Nadia Parkes, and the pair is de facto having fun with displaying off their budding relationship on Instagram. Here’s all the things we learn about Nadia and her relationship with Tom.

1. She’s an actress.

The 24-year-old is understood for Doctor Who and the miniseries, The Spanish Princess.

2. They golf collectively.

The two seemingly confirmed their relationship after they posted matching golf pics on Instagram. Tom shared a photograph of Nadia on the inexperienced, teasing us with the caption, “How gorgeous…. are these golf golf equipment.”

Nadia then posted a photograph of Tom, writing, “If you possibly can’t beat em, be part of em.”

The two even bought a bit flirty within the remark part. “Fairway to heaven 😍,” Tom wrote on Nadia’s pic.

3. They’ve been collectively for awhile.

According to the Daily Mail, who initially reported on the connection on the finish of May, Tom and Nadia have been collectively since across the finish of February.

4. They’ve been quarantining collectively.

Not lengthy after they bought collectively, London introduced a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Daily Mail, at that time Nadia determined to maneuver in with Tom, alongside together with his brother and good friend.

“They made the choice to isolate collectively and issues have been going nice between them,” a supply advised the Daily Mail. “Tom has advised family and friends they’re in an official relationship and residing collectively so quickly into their romance has solely made them stronger.”

5. They grew to become Instagram official in July.

Tom’s pic of Nadia {golfing} wasn’t his first publish of the actress. In late July 2020, the actor posted a pic of his bae with no caption.

6. They might have been launched by Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Nadia is sweet mates with Sophie Turner. It is believed that the Game of Thrones actress launched Nadia and Tom whereas all of them celebrated her engagement to Joe Jonas final 12 months.

