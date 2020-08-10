Exclusive Mediabase Analysis From All Access





Industry insiders obtain ALL ACCESS’ unique MEDIABASE chart recap evaluation of their e-mail field each MONDAY morning. How about you? This week’s knowledge from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:





Top 40: Harry Styles Retains #1 Spot; Capaldi Top 5; DaBaby/Roddy, Jawsh/Jason Top 10; Gabby/Charlie, Trevor/Selena Top 15





* HARRY STYLES retains the #1 spot with “Watermelon Sugar” for a 2nd week and is +684 spins



* LEWIS CAPALDI now has again to again high 5 hits with “Before You Go” strikes 6*-5* and is +1235 spins



* DABABY hits the highest 10 as “Rockstar,” that includes RODDY RICCH rises 11*-7* and is now up 1503 spins



* JAWSH 365 X JASON DERULO crack the highest 10 with “Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat),” shifting 14*-10* and are up 1260 spins – giving COLUMBIA 4 of the highest ten



* GABBY BARRETT and CHARLIE PUTH hit the highest 15 with “I Hope,” rising 16*-14* and is up 390 spins



* TREVOR DANIEL and SELENA GOMEZ go high 15 with “Past Life,” climbing 17*-15*



* MAROON 5 are high 20 of their third week, surging 21*-17* with “Nobody’s Love,” – up 2027 spins



* TAYLOR SWIFT is up a formidable 1835 spins with “Cardigan” – climbing 28*-21*



* DJ KHALED and DRAKE land the highest debut at 35* with “Popstar” – up 412 spins



* CHRIS BROWN X YOUNG THUG enter at 37* with “Go Crazy,” up 276 spins



* BLACKBEAR enters at 39* with “Queen Of Broken Hearts”





Rhythmic: DaBaby Grabs fifth Week At #1; Saint Jhn Top 5; Khaled/Drake, Lil Baby Top 10; Toliver Top 15; Rod Wave Top 20





* DABABY and RODDY RICCH are #1 for a 2nd consecutive week and for the fifth week total with “Rockstar”



* SAINT JHN goes high 5, shifting 6*-4* with “Roses,” rising 262 spins



* DJ KHALED and DRAKE go high 10 with “Popstar,” rising 13*-9* and are up 647 spins



* LIL BABY goes high 10 with “Emotionally Scarred,” up 11*-10* and is +200 spins



* DON TOLIVER enters the highest 15 with “After Party,” rising 17*-15* and is +238 spins



* ROD WAVE enters the highest 20 with “Girl Of My Dreams,” leaping 22*-19* and is up 175 spins



* JUICE WRLD surges 31*-22* with “Wishing Well” – up 450 spins



* DJ KHALED and DRAKE’s “Greece” surge 39*-30* and are up 298 spins



* LIL WAYNE scores the highest debut at 33* with “Shimmy,” that includes DOJA CAT, up 322 spins



* J. COLE enters at 34* with “Lion King On Ice”



* GUNNA (that includes YOUNG THUG), TREY SONGZ (that includes SUMMER WALKER), and CARDI B (that includes MEGAN THEE STALLION) additionally debut





Urban: Harlow ‘Pops’ To #1; Lil Baby ‘Scarred’ Top 3; Saweetie Top 10; Khaled/Drake ‘Popstar’ Top 15; City Girls, Young Dolph, Pop Smoke Top 20





* JACK HARLOW takes the highest spot with “What’s Poppin” – shifting 2*-1* and is up 372 spins



* LIL BABY goes high Three with “Emotionally Scarred,” up 5*-3* and +459 spins



* SAWEETIE is high 10 with “Tap In,” motoring 11*-10* and up 491 spins



* DJ KHALED and DRAKE vault into the highest 15, up 16*-12* with “Popstar,” up 584 spins



* CITY GIRLS, YOUNG DOLPH (that includes MEGAN THEE STALLION), and POP SMOKE (that includes 50 CENT and RODDY RICCH) all go high 20



* J. COLE has the highest debut with “Lion King On Ice,” debuting at 33* and is +539 spins



* YG has the opposite debut at 40* with “Swag”





Hot AC: Lewis Capaldi Lands Back To Back #1’s; Gaga/Grande Top 5; Styles Top 10; Taylor Top 15; Sia Top 20





* LEWIS CAPALDI makes it again to again chart toppers as “Before You Go” takes excessive spot in his 34th week – following “Someone You Loved”



* LADY GAGA & ARIANA GRANDE motors into the highest 5 with “Rain On Me,” climbing 6*-4* and is +132 spins



* HARRY STYLES has two within the high 10 as “Watermelon Sugar,” rising 11*-9* and is +463 spins



* TAYLOR SWIFT is surging up the Hot AC chart, shifting 20*-15* with “Cardigan” – up 775 spins



* SIA enters the highest 20 with “Together,” climbing 21*-19* and is +218 spins



* DAN + SHAY have returned and accomplish that with the highest debut at 31* with “I Should Probably Go To Bed” with +348 spins



* TREVOR DANIEL X SELENA GOMEZ additionally debut with “Past Life” at 36*





Active Rock: Pretty Reckless Hold Top Spot; Shinedown Runner Up; Chris Cornell Top 10; Corey Taylor, Skillet Top 15





* PRETTY RECKLESS maintain the highest spot for a third week with “Death By Rock And Roll”



* SHINEDOWN are the runner up with “Atlas Falls,” up 3*-2* and +126 spins



* CHRIS CORNELL is high 10 with “Patience,” rising 12*-8* and +252 spins



* COREY TAYLOR surges 26*-13* in simply his second week on the chart with “Black Eyes Blue,” up 362 spins



* SEVENDUST and BADFLOWER enter the highest 20 this week



* MARILYN MANSON has the highest debut, getting into at 30* with “We Are Chaos”



* BAD WOLVES debut at 33* with “Learn To Walk Again”



* STONE HORSES debut at 39* with “Good Ol’ Days”





Alternative: Head And The Heart New #1; Weezer Top 3; Wallows Top 20; Bastille Leads Debuts





* HEAD AND THE HEART take excessive spot with “Honeybee,” shifting 2*-1* and are +235 spins



* WEEZER is high Three with “Hero,” climbing 5*-3* and is +175 spins



* Inside the highest 10, ALL TIME LOW rise 10*-8* with “Monsters,” that includes BLACKBEAR, up 171 spins



* WALLOWS go high 20 with “Are You Bored Yet?,” up 21*-20* and +94 spins



* BASTILLE are again and rating an enormous debut at 24* with “WHAT YOU GONNA DO???,” that includes GRAHAM COXON and are +490 spins



* NOTHING BUT THIEVES have the opposite debut at 40* with “Real Love Song”







Triple A: Lamontagne #1; Franti/Spearhead Top 5; Rateliff Top 10; My Morning Jacket, Dermot Kennedy Top 15





* RAY LAMONTAGNE takes over the #1 spot with “Strong Enough,” climbing 3*-1* and is +52 spins



* MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD go high 5 with “I Got You,” up 6*-5*



* NATHANIEL RATELIFF hits the highest 10, shifting 11*-8* with “Time Stands,” up 47 spins



* Former chart topper HEAD AND THE HEART are shifting again up and are again within the high 10 with “Honeybee,” up 13*-10* and +39 spins



* MY MORNING JACKET go high 15 with “Feel You,” rising 16*-14*



* DERMOT KENNEDY additionally hits the highest 15, surging 22*-15* and is +58 spins



* KACEY MUSGRAVES lands this weeks debut









