First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2020

Welcome to a particularly early take a look at what’s set to hit Netflix within the United States all through the month of September 2020. There are some wonderful titles already lined up so let’s dive in!

If you need to see a extra in-depth preview of the Netflix Originals due out in September 2020, you could find that preview being up to date constantly proper right here on What’s on Netflix. If you missed out on any of the August 2020 additions, we’re nonetheless updating that preview right here.

As all the time, preserve a watch out on what’s leaving too with the primary elimination set to be Christopher Robin up to now.

Don’t neglect, Netflix has picked up and spaced out a bunch of licensed comedy exhibits between August and October. Two of those exhibits can be arriving in September.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2020

Note: this listing solely applies to Netflix within the United States.

September Dates TBD

Enola Holmes (2020) N – British thriller movie based mostly on the novel starring Millie Bobbie Brown.

– British thriller movie based mostly on the novel starring Millie Bobbie Brown. Mighty Express (Season 1) N – New animated sequence for youngsters from the creators of Paw Patrol.

– New animated sequence for youngsters from the creators of Paw Patrol. The Duchess (Season 1) N – New sequence from comic Katherine Ryan.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 1st

Borgen (Seasons 1-3) – The wonderful Danish political thriller lastly joins Netflix forward of season four due out on Netflix within the subsequent couple of years.

Due Date (2010) – Todd Phillips directs this comedy starring Robert Downey Jr and Zach Galifianakis.

– Todd Phillips directs this comedy starring Robert Downey Jr and Zach Galifianakis. Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions / Malas Decisiones (2020) N – Two stand-up specials, one introduced in English and one in Spanish.

– Two stand-up specials, one introduced in English and one in Spanish. Heidi (Season 2) – More animated adventures up within the mountains with Hedi.

– More animated adventures up within the mountains with Hedi. Muppet’s Most Wanted (2014) – Disney’s huge Muppet film starring Ricky Gervais, Ty Burrell and Tina Fey.

– Disney’s huge Muppet film starring Ricky Gervais, Ty Burrell and Tina Fey. Puss in Boots (2011) – Dreamworks spin-off of Puss in Boots who was an everyday in Shrek.

– Dreamworks spin-off of Puss in Boots who was an everyday in Shrek. Sister Sister (Multiple Seasons) – UPN basic 90s comedy sitcom sequence created by Kimm Bass and Gary Gilbert about twins separated at beginning.

– UPN basic 90s comedy sitcom sequence created by Kimm Bass and Gary Gilbert about twins separated at beginning. The Smurfs (2011) – The live-action first reboot of the basic kids’s cartoon from Sony Pictures.

– The live-action first reboot of the basic kids’s cartoon from Sony Pictures. Thomas & Friends (Season 24) – More animated adventures with Thomas the Tank Engine.

– More animated adventures with Thomas the Tank Engine. True: Friendship Day (2020) N – Another children animated particular set within the True world.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September third

Love, Garaunteed (2020) N – Rachael Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr. star on this new romantic comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 4th

Away (Season 1) N – New sci-fi sequence that includes Hillary Swank.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020) N – Charlie Kaufman writes and directs this new drama tailored from the novel that includes Jesse Plemons.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September sixth

Undercover (Season 2) N – Dutch crime drama sequence that aired to gorgeous evaluations earlier within the 12 months.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 10th

Julie and the Phantoms (Season 1) N – Family musical sequence a couple of lady making an attempt to rebuild a teen boy band.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 11th

Family Business (Season 2) N – French comedy a couple of household that’s on the prime of their recreation promoting grass.

– French comedy a couple of household that’s on the prime of their recreation promoting grass. Girlfriends (Multiple Seasons) – Comedy sitcom sequence that follows 4 completely different girls.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 16th

The Devil All the Time (2020) N – Complete with a stellar solid together with Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson, this is likely one of the greatest films to launch on Netflix this fall.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 17th

Dragon’s Dogma (Season 1) N – New anime sequence based mostly on the online game franchise.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 18th

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Season 1) N – Animated sequence from Dreamworks based mostly within the Jurassic Park IP.

– Animated sequence from Dreamworks based mostly within the Jurassic Park IP. Ratched (Season 1) N – The subsequent enormous Ryan Murphy venture that’s set to reboot the well-known Nurse Ratched character from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 29th

Welcome to Sudden Death (2020) N – Sequel to the Sudden Death film from 1995.

What will you be watching on Netflix in September 2020? Let us know within the feedback.