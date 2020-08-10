First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix UK in September 2020

We’re not even midway by way of August but, however we will already stay up for what September will carry to Netflix UK. Below is your first have a look at what’s coming to Netflix UK in September 2020.

should you’re in search of what’s coming to Netflix in August, yow will discover it right here.

Please Note: The checklist beneath is just not the complete checklist of titles being added to Netflix UK in September 2020. As the month approaches and all through September extra titles might be added accordingly.

September UK Dates TBD

Release dates are topic to alter:

Enola Holmes (2020) N – British thriller starring Millie Bobbie Brown because the inquisitive Enola Holmes, the youthful sister of Sherlock and Mycroft.

– British thriller starring Millie Bobbie Brown because the inquisitive Enola Holmes, the youthful sister of Sherlock and Mycroft. Mighty Express (Season 1) N – Animated sequence from the creators of Paw Patrol.

– Animated sequence from the creators of Paw Patrol. The Duchess (Season 1) N – New comedy sequence from humorist Katherine Ryan.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 1st, 2020

A Beautiful Mind (2001) – Academy Award-winning biographical drama starring Russel Crowe and Jennifer Connelly.

– Academy Award-winning biographical drama starring Russel Crowe and Jennifer Connelly. Beyblade Burst Turbo (Season 1) – Japanese anime primarily based on the favored Beyblade toys.

– Japanese anime primarily based on the favored Beyblade toys. Body Fixers (Season 2) – British actuality sequence

– British actuality sequence Borgen (3 Seasons) – Danish political-drama starring Game of Thrones star Pilou Asbæk.

– Danish political-drama starring Game of Thrones star Pilou Asbæk. Curse of Chucky (2013) – Sixth installment of the Child’s Play horror franchise.

– Sixth installment of the Child’s Play horror franchise. Demolition Man (1993) – 90s Sci-Fi basic starring Sylvester Stallone as John Spartan, a cryogenically frozen cop that awakens within the 12 months 2032, 36 years after failing to seize the crime-lord Simon Phoenix.

Dinner for Schmucks (2010) – Comedy starring Paul Rudd and Steve Carell

– Comedy starring Paul Rudd and Steve Carell Dudley Do-Right (1999) – Brendan Fraser stars because the inept Canadian mountie Dudley Do-Right, who’s chasing after villain Snidely Whiplash.

– Brendan Fraser stars because the inept Canadian mountie Dudley Do-Right, who’s chasing after villain Snidely Whiplash. Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions / Malas Decisiones (2020) N – A twin rise up particular offered in English after which in Spanish.

– A twin rise up particular offered in English after which in Spanish. G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) – Action-Adventure primarily based on the basic G.I. Joe. toys.

– Action-Adventure primarily based on the basic G.I. Joe. toys. Heidi (Season 2) – Japanese anime sequence

– Japanese anime sequence Keeping Up with the Kardashians (New Seasons) – More seasons of E!’s hottest actuality sequence is coming quickly.

– More seasons of E!’s hottest actuality sequence is coming quickly. Mr. Bean (Seasons) – Animated adventures of the chaotic Mr. Bean.

– Animated adventures of the chaotic Mr. Bean. The Sum of All Fears (2002) – Action-Thriller starring Ben Affleck and Morgan Freeman.

– Action-Thriller starring Ben Affleck and Morgan Freeman. Top Chef (New Seasons) – Reality cooking sequence pitting cooks towards the opposite who’re judged by a panel of meals and wine consultants.

– Reality cooking sequence pitting cooks towards the opposite who’re judged by a panel of meals and wine consultants. True: Friendship Day (2020) N – Family animation

– Family animation Zodiac (2007) – Crime drama from Fight Club director David Fincher, starring MCU alumni, Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr., and Mark Ruffalo.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September third, 2020

Love, Guaranteed (2020) N – Rom-Com starring Rachel Leigh Cook as Susan, who takes on a excessive profile case from her new shopper Nick, who’s suing a courting web site for guaranteeing love.

– Rom-Com starring Rachel Leigh Cook as Susan, who takes on a excessive profile case from her new shopper Nick, who’s suing a courting web site for guaranteeing love. Young Wallander (Season 1) N – Crime sequence following the exploits of lately graduated Police officer Kurt Wallander.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 4th, 2020

Away (Season 1) N – Hilary Swank stars as astronaut Alexis Logan who’s on board a harmful mission to Mars.

– Hilary Swank stars as astronaut Alexis Logan who’s on board a harmful mission to Mars. I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020) N – Drama primarily based on Iain Reid’s novel a couple of younger lady who begins to query all the pieces she knew about her boyfriend when she meets his household at his mother or father’s secluded farm.

– Drama primarily based on Iain Reid’s novel a couple of younger lady who begins to query all the pieces she knew about her boyfriend when she meets his household at his mother or father’s secluded farm. Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Part 2) N – Animated journey

– Animated journey Take Me Home Tonight (2011) – Romantic Comedy starring Topher Grace and Anna Faris.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 10th, 2020

Julie and the Phantoms (Season 1) N – Teen musical – Julie, a teenage lady, has a ardour for music and receives the assistance of a band of long-dead teenage boys generally known as The Phantoms. In Julie helps them turn into the band they have been meant to be.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 11th, 2020

Family Business (Season 2) N – French comedy sequence

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 16th, 2020

The Devil All the Time (2020) N – Thriller primarily based on the novel by American author Donald Ray Pollock. Featuring a star-studded forged with such performing skills like Tom Holland, Riley Keough, and Robert Pattinson.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 17th, 2020

Dragon’s Dogma (Season 1) N – Japanese anime sequence primarily based on the Capcom online game of the identical title.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 18th, 2020

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Season 1) N – Animated journey that takes place through the disastrous Indominus Rex incident at Jurassic World.

– Animated journey that takes place through the disastrous Indominus Rex incident at Jurassic World. Ratched (Season 1) N – Sarah Paulson stars because the notorious Nurse Ratched in Ryan Murphy’s prequel sequence to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 29th, 2020

Welcome to Sudden Death (2020) N – Action-Thriller sequel to Jean-Claude Van Damme’s 1995 function Sudden Death.

Which new addition to the UK library are you wanting ahead to watching? Let us know within the feedback beneath!