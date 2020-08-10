Former Invercargill cinematographer nominated for MTV Award

Kieran Fowler, previously of Invercargill, has been nominated for an MTV Video Music Award for his cinematography in a 5 Seconds of Summer video.

He says it’s the largest factor that’s ever occurred to him – and a few fairly huge issues have occurred already.

“I never ever saw it coming, especially in my career.

“It’s the Oscars of music videos really. I’m not even worried about winning it, the nomination is good enough because it’s already opening some doors for me, and I’ve got agents contacting me from the United Kingdom and the US. It’s insane.’’

The video, Old Me, is up against music videos from Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande and The Weeknd​ in the Best Cinematography category.

“I don’t know what it was about the video the judges liked and what they based it on. It compliments the track and the artists but it’s very different to the others in the category – they are more slick and very commercial.’’

The video was shot over two days in Sydney and one day in Alice Springs, just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

The last shot follows the band out onto the stage at the FireFight Australia concert in Sydney in February.

“That’s probably the closest I’ve ever felt to being a rock star, walking out on a stage in front of 60,000 people was just crazy.’’

It’s not the first time one of his music videos has won an award.

Earlier this year the Australian Cinematography Society awarded him the Golden Tripod in its music video category for his work on Guy Sebastian’s video for the song “Choir”.

Now based mostly in Sydney, Fowler shoots commercials for corporations like Vodafone, Cadbury and Land Rover, and he labored on the small display screen adaption of The Luminaries.

“I never could have thought that this could happen when I left Invercargill, that’s for sure.

“I’ve just been chipping away at the career here in Sydney but I’ve had an amazing career so far, I’ve been to Europe for work and I come back to New Zealand occasionally to shoot commercials.’’

Supplied Kieran Fowler will have to watch a live stream of the awards as he won’t be able to travel to New York to attend it.

Fowler went to Waihopai Primary School, Rosedale Intermediate and James Hargest College, and started winning awards for his camera work as a teenager.

In 2008, he went to film school in Sydney.

“I didn’t even really know what cinematography was going there, I just wanted to make films. But I learn about it and it ignited that flame down the cinematography path.’’

One place he won’t be going is to New York for the MTV VMA awards.

“The pandemic has kind of put paid to that which is a bit of a shame cos it would have been cool to go and hang out with some of those big names, but I’ll have to watch a live-stream of it instead.

“I’m a little bit nervous about it – but I’d be more nervous if I was there.’’

In 2016, Kiwi choreographer Parris Goebel​ was nominated for three MTV VMA awards, but didn’t win any.

Lorde controversially won a MTV VMA in 2014 for her song “Royals” and was nominated for the Best Artist Award in 2017 – the identical yr she danced to her personal tune as a substitute of singing it on the awards.

The winners for this yr’s awards might be introduced on August 30.