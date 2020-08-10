Former Top Chef Contestant Tanya Holland Launches Podcast

Tanya Holland with a drink in Oakland, California

Photo by Smeeta Mahtani



For Tanya Holland, success is well-deserved. The former Top Chef contestant, creator, and founding father of Oakland’s Brown Sugar Kitchen spent years within the foodie trenches combating institutional sexism and racism.

“When I was in cooking school in France, I wrote all these chefs — Daniel Boulud, Thomas Keller, Tom Colicchio,” she says. “When I got to New York, I followed up and got some interviews. But my name is very Anglo so they didn’t know I was black. They were not welcoming.”

However, it’s exhausting to maintain down somebody with Holland’s ardour, willpower, and expertise. Today, the chef and author has served meals to actor Henry Winkler, musician Drake, and several other members of the Golden State Warriors. She joins the Board of Trustees for the James Beard Foundation and have become the chef chair of the James Beard Awards.

Most not too long ago, Holland launched Tanya’s Table, a podcast now obtainable on Spotify. Her first visitor? Ahmir Khalib Thompson, maybe higher recognized by his stage title: Questlove.

Who Is Tanya Holland?

A headshot of Tanya Holland

Photo by Smeeta Mahtani



Tanya Holland is a chef, author, and persona primarily based in Oakland, California.

“My dad was in college in Western Massachusetts, which is where I was born,” Holland says. “But he got a job with Eastman Kodak and moved to Rochester, which is where I was raised.”

As a toddler, Holland turned uncovered to international delicacies by means of her dad and mom, who ran a gourmand cooking membership with 5 different {couples}.

“It lasted for twenty years,” Holland says. “And it was always three white and three black couples. Fo the 70s, I realize now that they were really ahead of their time.”

East Indian , Pennsylvania Dutch, Alsatian Rhine, Polynesian Luau. Matzah ball soup and German potato salad. These had been the meals of Holland’s childhood.

After graduating from the University of Virginia, Holland took an promoting job in New York City. One day, a pal requested if she’d be curious about changing into an workplace supervisor at an area catering firm. For Holland, who’d been curious about meals since childhood, it was a chance.

“That was the job that changed my life,” she says.

How Did Tanya Holland Become A Chef?

Tanya Holland working within the kitchen at Brown Sugar Kitchen

Photo by Smeeta Mahtani



In her new place, Holland met cooks, meals designers and stylists, and lighting photographers. And she started washing dishes in trade for cooking courses on the Upper East Side.

“All my teachers had gone to school in France,” she says. “And I’d always wanted to live in France. I’d taken French for eight years.”

Holland attended a cooking college in Burgundy referred to as École de Cuisine La Varenne, which was run by cookbook creator Anne Willan. After her training, she did a stage in Provence and a stage within the Alps. When she got here again to New York City, she couldn’t discover a job in any of the notable eating places, so she went to Martha’s Vineyard for a summer season, after which Boston. She discovered a job with Gordon Hamersley after which at a small restaurant within the East Village.

“I was kind of doing food of the African diaspora,” she says. “Caribbean, North African, West African. I wanted to express my worldly interst.”

In 2001, Holland determined she was carried out with eating places. She wished to write down a cookbook and seem on TV. She moved to the Bay Area and began growing modernized soul meals recipes.

“People said, ‘If you want to do your own restaurant, I’ll invest,’” Holland says. “But it wasn’t a lot of money they were putting behind me, and I wasn’t able to access the kind of real estate I envisioned putting my restaurant in. I tried to negotiate a dozen leases.”

When Did Tanya Holland Open Brown Sugar Kitchen?

Chef Tanya Holland, host of Tanya’s Table

Photo by Smeeta Mahtani



Without prepared entry to capital, Holland ended up “at a dive in West Oakland.” In 2008, she based Brown Sugar Kitchen.

“I came up with the name just playing around with words,” she says. “And it became the little restaurant that could.”

Today, Brown Sugar Kitchen is likely one of the Bay Area’s most well-known eating places, usually talked about in the identical breath as Chez Panisse and Nopa.

What is the Tanya’s Table Podcast?

In January 2020, a pal referred to as Holland and requested if she is likely to be curious about internet hosting a podcast.

“I’d been working on a treatment for a TV show,” Holland says. “It was going to be me having dinner party conversation with interesting people. I basically just moved the television treatment over to the podcast.”

The host position comes naturally to Holland, who has lived overseas and speaks a number of languages. The first episode, which dropped on July 28th, options Questlove; the second, which got here out on August 4th, sees Holland interviewing fellow chef Samin Nosrat.

Other friends to be featured this season embody Chez Panisse founder Alice Waters, Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, chef and businessman Danny Meyer, and MLB participant Kevin Youkilis, amongst others.

To be taught extra about Tanya Holland, hearken to the Tanya’s Table Podcast on Spotify.