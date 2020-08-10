From Aitraaz to Dil Dhadakne Do: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ on display magnificence evolution 

Through her movies, it was not simply Priyanka Chopra’s fashion and performing that developed, however her glam seems to be as effectively. Take a have a look at the outstanding evolution the actress went via on display.

Priyanka Chopra by no means shied away from experimenting. Whether it was the asymmetrical bob, colored eyeliner, shimmery eyeshadow, she has by no means restricted herself to a single look. She took on her character’s kind in each manner and did not fail to spark up new magnificence traits together with her revolutionary seems to be. Be it vivid pink lips, deep crimson ones to rusted brown lips, Priyanka at all times made certain she dazzles on display. Whether it was switching up her hair or make-up, we sat up and took observe!

Aitraaz

In this movie the place she performed a villain, Priyanka appeared each bit the half. Dusky pores and skin, a great deal of eyeliner, Kajal and mascara to spotlight her eyes and light-weight eyeshadow to make them pop. With shades of brown on her lips and voluminous hair, PeeCee satisfied us of her position together with her performing and glam seems to be!

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Playing the woman subsequent door, Priyanka channelled the look together with her hair styled into voluminous waves. While she nonetheless stored her darkish eye make-up, she went softer and for a extra pure shade of lipstick with pink tones, all through the movie.

Fashion

With Fashion, PeeCee took an enormous leap! She sported a number of seems to be via the movie and seamlessly went from girl-next-door, with make-up that appeared unnatural on her face to seems to be that blended in seamlessly and appeared completely glamorous. Her hair went from a u-shaped poker-straight haircut to face-framing layers. Lips went from deep reds and brows to extra impartial and shiny shades, giving her an all-new look on this movie.

Dostana

Taking her Fashion avatar a notch larger, Priyanka Chopra set new magnificence and hair objectives with this movie. While her outfits had been drool-worthy, her voluminous layers additionally grew to become the season’s hottest magnificence development with each woman choosing face-framing voluminous layers.

Anjaana Anjaani

When Priyanka Chopra goes brief, everyone else does too. With her pixie bob styled into brief layers on this movie, Priyanka confirmed us that short-haired women have essentially the most enjoyable!

Don 2

Looking scorching on-screen got here simply to PeeCee. In Don 2, she appeared nothing wanting spectacular together with her hair pulled again right into a neat ponytail and a brief face-framing fringe, which made for certainly one of her {most professional} seems to be that could possibly be worn to work as effectively.

Dil Dhadakne Do

With her off-screen fashion, Priyanka Chopra’s on-screen look additionally developed. One of her most fashionable roles so far, she appeared put-together and stylish all via Dil Dhadakne Do. Her hair was styled into neat, shiny waves and her make-up was stored to a minimal to point out off her clear pores and skin. Through the movie, PeeCee solely accentuated her lips via gentle, peachy tones, making for a sophisticated look.

Which of her on-screen seems to be is your favorite up to now? Comment under and tell us.

ALSO READ: 5 Times Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone set trend traits by dressing EXACTLY like one another