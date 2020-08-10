Hard Knocks and Eco-Challenge return, Selena Gomez cooks, and different actuality TV premieres – actuality blurred

Hard Knocks: LA will characteristic the Chargers and the Rams (Illustration by HBO)

Good morning! Today is National Lazy Day. I attempted to seek out its origins however gave up after 30 seconds, which appeared acceptable. I feel we will all use an precise break now greater than ever.

How can we do this? Here’s a ebook I simply heard about: Do Nothing: How to Break Away from Overworking, Overdoing, and Underliving.

If, like me, you’re too lazy to learn it at the moment, right here’s an interview with its writer, who affords some nice methods, like taking an precise break each hour. (I realized that taking a look at your cellphone doesn’t depend as a break, as a result of our brains assume we’re nonetheless working.)

TV can even assist us be lazy, and there are a number of actuality reveals premiering this week, from comfortingly acquainted reveals like Love It or List It, to the return of one in all actuality TV’s earliest reveals, Eco-Challenge. So let’s get to your weekly preview of actuality present premieres. (And don’t neglect that patrons and subscribers to my e-newsletter get this of their inboxes each Sunday night time!)

New Eco-Challenge host and government producer, with its creator and government producer Mark Burnett (inset). (Photos by MGM Television)

It’s been 18 years since this pand—I imply, since a season of Eco-Challenge aired on tv, and it’s been 25 years because it first aired as a particular on MTV. But the present the place Mark Burnett acquired his begin producing unscripted TV is again once more.

World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji (Amazon, Friday) will observe 66 groups from 30 nations as they race throughout Fiji for 11 days. The race occurred final fall. The trailer makes it look fairly thrilling.

Two issues that I’m not fairly positive ought to be occurring proper now—contact sports activities and actuality TV manufacturing— converge in Hard Knocks: Los Angeles (HBO, Tuesdays at 10).

Hard Knocks, which is filmed after which airs in close to real-time, is following two groups this season, each of that are in LA, and who will share a brand new stadium: the Chargers and the Rams.

It will in all probability be very totally different this season, beginning with the dearth of pre-season video games. And right here’s a behind-the-scenes glimpse of a digital camera operator filming a participant getting examined.

This week can also be Shark Week on Discovery Channel, and NatGeo’s Sharkfest continues. Links to their schedules are on this story.

The 90 Day Fiancé franchise expands additional with the spin-off Darcey & Stacey (TLC, Sundays at 10), which follows the twins who’ve appeared on the present.

Selena + Chef (HBO Max, Thursdays) follows Selena Gomez, who makes an attempt to prepare dinner a meal with the assistance of a celeb chef who offers her directions remotely.

The UK present Eddie Eats America involves the US (Cooking Channel, Tuesdays at 10), following the 2017 World’s Strongest Man who makes an attempt numerous consuming challenges within the United States.

Back for brand new seasons this week are:

Love It or List It (HGTV, Mondays at 9)

(HGTV, Mondays at 9) The Circus (Showtime, Sundays at 8), on which John Heilemann, Alex Wagner, and Mark McKinnon will monitor the presidential marketing campaign

(Showtime, Sundays at 8), on which John Heilemann, Alex Wagner, and Mark McKinnon will monitor the presidential marketing campaign Savage Kingdom (National Geographic, Fridays at 9), which is about lions, leopards, and different animals in Africa, not U.S. politicians

(National Geographic, Fridays at 9), which is about lions, leopards, and different animals in Africa, not U.S. politicians Man V. Food: Hall of Fame (Cooking Channel, Tuesdays at 9)

(Cooking Channel, Tuesdays at 9) Weird But True! (Disney+, Fridays), a NatGeo present that has moved to Disney+ for its “a mix of arts and crafts, unbelievable facts and real-life exploration” for teenagers

Love, Life & The Virus (PBS, Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 10, and Univision, Sunday, Aug. 16, at 7) tells the story of a girl’s “fight to survive ᴄᴏᴠɪᴅ and see her newborn baby, after giving birth on a ventilator and spending nearly three weeks in a coma— as her husband, Marvin, and older son, Junior, battled the virus as well,” based on PBS.

(Un)Well (Netflix, Wednesday) guarantees “a deep dive into the lucrative wellness industry.”

If that’s of curiosity, I extremely suggest the podcast The Dream, which in its first season explored multi-level advertising corporations, and within the second, appeared on the wellness business. Listen right here.

Finally, a brand new countdown sequence, 10 Things You Don’t Know (E!, Mondays at 10). focuses on a unique movie star every episode, highlighting what it claims are “unique, unbelievable, and surprising facts.”