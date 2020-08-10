Harry Styles replaces ex Taylor Swift at high of Billboard Hot 100

Harry Styles has managed to knock his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift off the coveted high spot within the Billboard Hot 100, scoring himself his first primary hit.

The former One Direction star, 26, climbed to the highest of the itemizing on Monday along with his solo single Watermelon Sugar.

Before the charts up to date, Taylor had held the primary standing for the previous week with monitor Cardigan from her current shock album Folklore.

Out on high: Harry Styles has managed to knock his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift off the coveted primary place within the Billboard Hot 100 (pictured in March)

Harry’s catchy tune was beforehand sitting at seventh within the itemizing, which is revealed weekly and based mostly off gross sales, radio play and streaming numbers within the US from the earlier week.

Billboard reported Harry’s chart-topping success, saying the track ‘blasted’ to the primary spot this week and obtained a formidable 14.2m US streams.

It is believed that #WatermelonSugarDay trending on Twitter on July 31 and August three helped the star’s track climb the charts.

Meanwhile Taylor’s Cardigan fell to quantity eight after its debut final week within the high spot. However the songstress have a veryimpressive first week, breaking Billboard information.

Past: Taylor and Harry had been linked from 2012 to 2013, with it being thought that he impressed a few of her songs on album 1989 (pictured in December 2012)

Taylor turned the one artist to ever debut on the high of the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 album charts on the similar time when her single Cardigan hit primary in the beginning of August.

This made Taylor the feminine artist with probably the most Hot 100 entries, boasting a formidable 113. She is barely outdone by Drake, who has 224, the Glee solid, with 207, and Lil Wayne with 169.

Taylor and Harry had been linked from 2012 to 2013. He is basically believed to be the inspiration for her tracks Style and Out Of The Woods, each off of the album 1989.

Queen of the charts: Taylor Swift made music historical past final week by having her album Folklore and its lead monitor Cardigan each debut at primary

And in March Harry, who was lately mentioned to have reportedly added £50 million to his fortune since leaving One Direction, solely had good issues to say about his ex whereas talking to Howard Stern.

While a lot of Swift’s exes have spoken out about her utilizing her romantic life for songwriting fodder, Harry mentioned he was completely flattered by inspiring his former girlfriend’s ‘nice’ songwriting.

Asked how he felt about exes writing songs about him, he informed Howard: ‘I take into consideration what it means to me to put in writing a track about anyone else and for anyone else to do this, it’s like flattering.’

At it alone: Harry has had a profitable profession on the solo circuit, since releasing his debut single Sign Of The Times in 2017 (pictured within the video to Watermelon Sugar)

He went on, telling the shock jock: ‘Even if the track isn’t that flattering, you continue to frolicked on it and finally, utilizing Taylor for instance, she’s an important songwriter. So at the very least they’re good songs.’

Harry continued: ‘The solely time you actually assume, “is that this track too private?” Is if you concentrate on, “is that this going to be actually annoying for the opposite individual?” Because I do [care].’

Harry final publicly dated Camille Rowe, who was mentioned to be the inspiration for lots of the songs off his newest album Fine Line. While Taylor is relationship British actor Joe Alwyn.