Harry Styles to Brad Pitt: 5 Hollywood celebrities who proved that males can pull of painted nails too

Everyday, increasingly more celebrities are blurring the traces between conventional gender roles. With the best way these stars sported nail paints, we will not assist however get on board as properly!

Painted nails and manicures have all the time been deemed as ‘girly’. But right now, the norms are altering. Men head to salons to get manicures and do not draw back from stepping out with their nails painted as properly!

In the ’80s and ’90s rock period, it was the icons like Kurt Cobain, Nirvana and extra who can be seen with black nail paint. But right now, nail paints for males are greater than only a rock image. And extra males have been sporting colored nails out in public. Take a take a look at our prime 5!

Harry Styles

The former One Direction singer is thought to make fairly the assertion by pairing his nails along with his outfits. The Falling singer even painted his nails (together with carrying a lace shirt) to the Met Gala, the most important vogue occasion ever!

Brad Pitt

Before attending a movie competition, Brad Pitt made certain he obtained a snazzy manicure in vibrant, glittery hues. His nail artwork featured stripes as properly, making it appear fairly elaborate, and excellent for the pink carpet!

Chris Hemsworth

The Avengers: Endgame actor was noticed some years in the past with vibrant nail paint on his toes. The actor advised Jimmy Fallon on his present, that his daughter alongside along with his nieces usually paint his nails and even invited the discuss present host to a play date along with his daughters!

Troye Sivan

Matching his starry character, Troye Sivan shared an image of himself in a gray jumper and sparkly nail paint. He has all the time been expressive by way of his outfits, so this comes as no shock. The singer additionally adopted this with footage of him carrying black and different shades of nail paint!

Johnny Depp

The actor has been seen in quite a lot of shades on his nails. He does not draw back from sporting it both alongside along with his a number of jazzy rings. We suppose it completely matches along with his sense of fashion!

What are your ideas? Who in response to you wore it the perfect? Comment under and tell us.

